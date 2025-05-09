Kent County Senior Receives Roger D. Brown History Scholarship 

The Historical Society of Kent County is pleased to announce that Cormac Hamlen has been awarded the 6th Annual Roger D. Brown Scholarship. Presented annually by the Historical Society, the award recognizes a Kent County High School graduating senior chosen by the school’s Social Studies department for outstanding achievement in history.

The scholarship honors the memory of Roger D. Brown, a longtime treasurer of the Historical Society and a former naval officer. The winner receives a $500 award, an engraved plaque, and inclusion on a permanent plaque on display at the Historical Society’s headquarters in downtown Chestertown.

Hamlen has a strong interest in World War II naval history, particularly the naval vessels of the era. He will attend Washington College this fall. He is currently considering a major in Business or Environmental Science and a minor in History.

Phyllis Brown, widow of Roger D. Brown, presented the award before the Historical Society’s membership on April 27. She noted the meaningful connection between her husband’s naval service and Hamlen’s historical interests.. Hamlen delivered gracious thank-you remarks, impressing attendees with his thoughtfulness, academic curiosity, and poise as his parents, Chris and Pam Hamlen, looked on proudly.

