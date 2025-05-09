Chestertown Flashback: Recognize this Town Demolition?

This image showing the end of a demolition process appeared in the Kent County News in 1960. The text accompanying the photo reads (with identifying information removed):

“One week only was required to remove from the center of [—] a century-old landmark … There is still no definite word as to what use the site will serve,” and “DOWN SHE COMES: [—], built in 1864 and for more than 90 years [—]’s leading [—], is being razed. The Harford Contracting Co. began this week wrecking the structure, a job of several weeks. What comes next? [—], attorney for [—], who purchased the building two years ago from Mr. and Mrs. [—], said Thursday morning: ‘I don’t know and I can be quoted.’”

No doubt many readers will recognize this site. The first to email [email protected] correctly identifying the demolished building and what replaced it wins bragging rights until our next quiz. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.

