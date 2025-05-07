Golfing Fore Gunston VI Raises $40,000

The Gunston School’s annual spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston VI, on Friday, May 2 welcomed parents, alumni and community members for a beautiful and warm day on the links at Queenstown Harbor. More than 80 golfers and 25 sponsors raised $40,000 for the school’s annual giving program, supporting the students and faculty of Gunston. Golfers began at 9 a.m. and enjoyed a lunch cookout at the Turn as well as refreshments and snacks throughout the day. After finishing 18 holes, golfers gathered for an awards ceremony.

Placing first for the Women’s/Mixed category was the “Fred Frederick Team” of Janell Frederick, P’23’25 (who also hit a hole in one that day!), Liz Brinster, Bonnie Castille and Julie Dixon, with a score of 59. First place for the Men’s category went to the “Angry Birdies,” with John Caron, P’17, Curtis Biggs, Jim Shifrin, P’21’21, and Brian Zottarelli, P’25’27 with a score of 55. Prizes for first place winners included Cooperstown Distillery bourbon whiskey bottled in golf club-shaped decanters with a set of nesting shot glasses. Winners for Men and Women’s Longest drive took home a new Stanley Cooler and included Charles Boyd and Julie Dixon. Dixon also won Closest to the Pin, receiving a foursome gift certificate from Queenstown Harbor.

Joining again this year was Professional Long Driver Scott Kalamar for an entertaining “Hole in 2” challenge, where golfers who made a qualifying donation can attempt to hole out the pro’s 400-yard drive on Par 5 for a chance to win a 3-day dream golf getaway to Pebble Beach, Cal.

Head of School John Lewis addressed golfers and sponsors at the awards ceremony. “First, I’d like to thank Golf Event Chair Brigitte Stranahan, P’25’27 for her leadership and help with this event, and I just really want to thank everyone here again for their generous support. Because of your commitment to the school, I get to say ‘yes’—yes to incredible experiences for our students and faculty that enrich their lives and expand their horizons. Just last week, I had the privilege of taking a group of students to Chicago for a national academic competition—a trip that simply wouldn’t have been possible without the kind of community support represented here today. On behalf of everyone at Gunston, thank you for making these moments possible.”

Tournament sponsors include Heron Heroes Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23 ’25) and What’s Up? Media. Grill Station sponsors include Heron Heroes Joyce & Associates, LLC (Kevin & Christine Joyce, P’26), Easton Dermatology Associates (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27), and Horace K. Wood, DMD, PA (Leigh & Dr. Horace K. Wood, P’24’27). Awards sponsors include Heron Heroes McCallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27), “Friends of Gunston,” Paul Ewing’s Contractor Supply (Pam & Charlie Andrews, P’26), The Bent Family, P’25’27 and Serino Orthodontics. Eagle sponsors include Heron Heroes Ebb Tide Tent & Party Rentals, The Dreeke Family, P’28, Callahan’s Gas & Appliances (The Callahan Family, P’22), and PepUp (Melanie & Nash McMahan, P’27’28). Birdie sponsors include Heron Heroes Dr. Laurie & John Lewis, The Shifrin Family, P’21’21, Wye Mills Mechanical, LLC (Marie & Stephen Thomas), ShoreGate Partners (Chesley & Justin Nonemaker, P’27’29), Dogwood Acres (The Reichardt Family, P’21), Shore United Bank (The Augustus Family, P’26’28), The Country School, and Tred Avon Family Wealth. Hole sponsors include Lona Sue Todd of Taylor Properties, Wrench & Socket, LLC (Beth & Tim Lavery, P’26), and St. Anne’s School of Annapolis.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.