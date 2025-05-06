Drums on High Street?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh come on, who doesn’t love a marching band even if it’s practice?

While most Sundays in Chestertown drift by with a quiet grace punctuated by church bells and conversations among dog walkers, the usual hush of he past two Sundays was replaced by the rattle of snares, drumbeats, and trumpet blasts as the Delmarva United Marching Band rehearsed for the 2025 Chestertown Tea Party on May 24th.

The marching band, again under the seasoned direction of drum major Mark Mumford, was formed last year for the the Tea Party’s 250th anniversary, and signed up for another four presentations this spring and summer. The band will appear at the Rock Hall July 4 parade, Betterton Day parade in August and the Chestertown Lions Club Halloween parade during Sultana’s Downrigging Weekend on Nov. 1.

Summer has arrived.