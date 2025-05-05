The Musical, The Bridges at Madison County at Church Hill Theatre from June 6-12

Church Hill Theatre invites Delmarva audiences to its production of the outstanding musical version of the beloved The Bridges of Madison County. First, the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller sat atop the New York Times best-seller list for three years. Then the hit film, starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep, was nominated for multiple awards and grossed almost $200 Million in worldwide sales. Two decades later, the musical version of The Bridges of Madison County moved to Broadway, with a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, who won Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestration.

CHT’s production, directed by JW Ruth, will appeal to both long-time “Bridges” fans and new audiences with its glorious music, talented cast, and timeless story of love, sacrifice and life-altering choices. The show opens on Friday, June 6 and runs three weekends, closing on Sunday, June 22.

The musical begins in 1965, when Francesca Johnson, an Italian war-bride and now for almost twenty years an Iowa farm wife, anticipates a few days of solitude while her husband and children participate in a national 4-H show. By chance, she meets and helps a National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, who is on assignment to take pictures of Iowa’s famous covered bridges. Their relationship grows and deepens as they discover shared interests, culminating in a passionate affair.

Torn between her love for Robert and love and responsibility for her family, Francesca faces an impossible choice. Cherishing their brief time together, both accept the reality of their situations. Years pass and Francesca enjoys life with her family and friends, watching her children become successful adults. Robert, too, has moved on with his own career. Both ponder what might have been. Neither has any regret for the love they shared.

The star-crossed lovers Francesca and Robert are played by Erin Bradley and Matt Rein. Max Haagen is Francesca’s husband, Bud Johnson. Everett Brownley and Riley Rosati portray the young Johnson children; Ian Stotts and Kathleen Cummings reprise them as adults.

Heather Joyce Byers, Herb Ziegler and Shannon Carter take on important supporting roles as the Johnsons’ friends and neighbors.

There is no traditional chorus in this musical, but ensemble players add to the story and enrich the musicality. Luisa Forger, Natalie Hagan, and Maya McGrory portray radio and state fair singers. Tiffany Ayres, Trevor Ayres, Carly Mourlas, Jordan Leoncini and Ava Khamvongsa are friends, neighbors, and witnesses to the power of love.

As in all Church Hill Theatre shows, a strong production team started work before rehearsals began. The sets, light design, and live orchestra—augmenting a truly talented cast—make this a memorable addition to the theatre’s tradition of exemplary summer musicals.

The Bridges of Madison County will run weekends from June 6-22, with performances at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the CHT website: churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the CHT office at 410-556-6003 Monday through Friday.