Making the Case for Nursing: A Chat with Shore Regional’s Danielle Wilson

In this month’s installment of our ongoing series on healthcare on the Eastern Shore, The Spy sat down with Danelle Wilson, Chief Nursing Officer at Shore Regional Health, last week to discuss her path from military service to nursing leadership—and the urgent need to rebuild the nursing workforce as the region prepares for a major healthcare transformation.

With ground broken on a new $500 million regional medical center across from Easton Airport, Shore Regional Health is focused on attracting and retaining qualified nurses to meet the demands of a growing and aging population. As Wilson notes, “The new facility is more than just a building—it’s a commitment to innovation, excellence, and the future of healthcare on the Mid-Shore.”

Maryland is facing a significant nursing shortage. In 2022, nearly 25% of hospital nursing positions were vacant statewide, with a projected shortfall of 15,000 registered nurses by 2036. The challenge is even greater on the Eastern Shore, designated as a medically underserved area.

Wilson sees promise in new partnerships—with Chesapeake College, Salisbury University, and the University of Maryland School of Nursing—as well as programs like UMB’s R-HEALE (Rural Health Equity and Access Longitudinal Elective), which help train healthcare professionals committed to rural service.

“People want meaningful, flexible careers,” Wilson says. “And nursing offers that. At Shore, we’re building not just a hospital, but a pipeline—from classroom to bedside.”

As Nurses Week approaches, Wilson emphasizes the importance of recognizing frontline caregivers, supporting their well-being, and creating career pathways that last a lifetime.

“Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a new chapter, there’s a place for you in healthcare,” she says. “And we want you to find it here.”

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about nursing at Shore Regional Health please go here.