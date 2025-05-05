Auditions for Short Attention Span Theatre 2025 May 27, 29, 31

The Garfield Center for the Arts is gearing up for its annual celebration of playwrights, directors and actors who delight in the art of the 10-minute play! Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST) offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for “just. long. enough.”

Auditions for this year’s SAST will be held at the Garfield Center on Tuesday, May 27 at 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 29 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 PM. For the production, the GCA is seeking actors and stage crew. Auditions will consist of cold readings from scripts being considered for presentation.

Short Attention Span Theatre will run three weekends: July 11th through July 27th. As is the case every year, SAST will feature a multitude of actors and directors as well as continuing our long tradition of premiering original works by local playwrights and playwrights from around the world.

For any additional inquiries about auditions, please contact GCA Executive Director Steven Arnold at [email protected].