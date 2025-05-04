Publisher Notes: Spy Poetry and Deidra Greenleaf Allan

Since its inception, The Spy has proudly found room for poetry. With a publisher well-versed in the form as an undergraduate at Washington College, and a grandfather who published the Poetry Magazine back in the day, poetry and its singular gifts have been central to our mission and content since 2009.

Over those years, we’ve been privileged to share a unique partnership with the Delmarva Review, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier literary journals, and its esteemed editor and publisher, Wilson Wyatt. Each week, we’ve had the honor of republishing some of the Review’s finest poetry, thoughtfully selected by Wilson. Through this collaboration, our readers have been consistently enriched by gifted writers whose work explores profound, accessible, and enduring themes of human experience.

It is with deep gratitude and sadness that we mark Wilson’s recent retirement. After 16 remarkable years, the Delmarva Review concluded its award-winning run with the release of The Best of the Delmarva Review last fall. This transition has made it essential for the Spy to continue our commitment to poetry, even without the guiding hand of the journal and its superb editorial team.

We are proud to announce that Deidra Greenleaf Allan will become the Spy‘s first poetry editor.

Deidra is an accomplished poet whose work has appeared in American Poetry Review, Poetry Miscellany, Puerto del Sol, West Branch, and Quartet Journal. In 2001, Robert Hass named her Montgomery County (PA) Poet Laureate. Since relocating to the Mid-Shore in 2022, she has become a dedicated advocate for the region’s poetry community.

Each week, Deidra will share poems that honor the Delmarva Review’s tradition of presenting accessible and resonant literary art, from voices here on the Eastern Shore to nationally recognized poets.

I am grateful to Deidra for taking on this role and thrilled that our readers will benefit from her discerning eye and finely tuned ear.

Dave Wheelan

Publisher