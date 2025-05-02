Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Who Just Pulled Up in a Bugatti

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland, recently had an amazing Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection Exhibition that ran from December 6, 2024, to April 13, 2025. This undated Bugatti Convertible photo was recently discovered in the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Can you help us identify these two men who were enjoying a breezy ride!

