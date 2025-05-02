Benedictine’s “A Celebration to Transform Lives” Gala Held at Easton’s Trident Aircraft Hangar.

Transforming Lives Campaign Public Phase announced Funds raised support critical services for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.

Guests walked the Red Carpet into Benedictine’s “A Celebration to Transform Lives” Gala on April 26, 2025, held at the Trident Aircraft Hangar. Over 150 guests enjoyed a Hollywood-themed evening and raised nearly $180,000 for the intellectually and developmentally disabled and autistic children and adults supported by Benedictine.

Candi Chiaruttini and Paul Milne of Easton, MD, co-chaired the event. Candi is a recent addition to Benedictine’s Board of Directors. She and Paul are active members of the Easton community, who founded the legendary restaurant 208 Talbot in St. Michael’s and owned The Oaks Waterfront Inn until 2022. “Paul and I are honored to chair this event on behalf of Benedictine. A dear childhood friend is supported by the Benedictine. I’ve seen firsthand how the services and incredible staff at the organization have positively influenced his life. We support the work Benedictine does for children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, and think it’s important to bring a broader awareness to the community about the programs they provide,” commented Candi Chiaruttini.

Scott Evans, Executive Director of Benedictine, announced the public phase of the “Transforming Lives” campaign, which will transform and upgrade two major spaces on the organization’s Ridgely, MD, campus. “We are thrilled to announce the public phase of our ‘Transforming Lives’ campaign. We have raised more than $ 14 million towards our goal of $ 18 million! These funds will be used for the following:

The Benedictine School Residential Wing; these new, modern residential dorms will provide our students with a comfortable, homelike setting for learning and living

Unrestricted Support; supports urgent needs and is vital to make up the difference between funding agencies and operating costs. These funds ensure the highest quality programs and services

The Benedictine Ridgely Training and Enrichment Center for Adults; this new center will provide a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen, computer lab, and adaptable spaces that will provide a variety of activities and training, and will also house offices for the adult services staff.

Benedictine Staff Support will provide resources for staff incentives and activities that enhance the staff experience

A heartfelt thank you to those donors who have made gifts or commitments to the ‘Transforming Lives Campaign’. It’s the most ambitious campaign in our more than 65-year history, and I’m confident we’ll achieve our goal.”

Two awards were announced at the Gala, the Sister Jeannette Murray Award and the Sister Mary Agnes Heart of Benedictine Award.

The Sister Jeannette Award is given to a staff member nominated by their peers and is considered a high honor. Casey Townsend is the 2025 recipient of the Sister Jeannette Award. Casey has been a dedicated employee for 21 years in the Adult Services program, and truly exemplifies Benedictine’s mission and values in the way she displays compassion and caring for the people supported, and also for the staff with whom she works.

The Heart of Benedictine Award embodies the love and care everyone involved with Benedictine gives to the children and adults they support. This award recognizes outstanding and dedicated service to the Benedictine Community. It serves to remind us of our core values of Dignity, Integrity, Collaboration, and Excellence. Angel Russell is the 2025 recipient of the Heart of Benedictine Award. Angel is the Environmental Services Director and has been with the organization for 21 years.

Guests of the Gala enjoyed cuisine from Hambleton House catering and music by Steve Moody’s Entertainment Connection.

Sponsors included many Benedictine family members & friends, as well as: Acrisure, The Nolan Investment Group RBC Easton, The Oaks Waterfront Hotel, Greystone/Morgan Stanley, 4 Dogs Brewing Co. and Pub, PepUp, Kleppinger Electric, Higgins Crab House North, Queenstown Bank, Mullen Sondberg, Wimbish, & Stone, and Easton Utilities.

For more information on Benedictine’s events, services, ways to support, or the “Transforming Lives Campaign,” please contact Caroline Bauerle, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected] or call 410.634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider whose mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and the Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 400 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.