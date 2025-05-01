The Market at Dover Station Blooms in May with Shopping, Exhibits and Events

It’s hard to believe that The Market at Dover Station has been open for six months. A walk through its retail space and fine art gallery exudes a solid sense of belonging, as if the Market belongs in this space, and this space belongs in Easton’s East End.

Featured for the month of May are several of the Market’s initial partners. Known as Market Partners, these vendors work in cooperation with the management to create the eye catching, upscale regional shopping hub which the Market has become.

Savington & Hill Floral Co., Ltd. provides a welcoming array of fresh flowers, plants, giftware and chocolates just inside the Market’s entry. Owner Richard Savington says, “I grew up in the industry, the fifth generation of our family business. We trace our beginnings back to a wholesale florist who provided most of the calla lilies sold up and down the Eastern Seaboard from the Gilded Age until shortly before the Second World War, garnering the moniker ‘Calla Lily King’.” Upon graduation from college, Rick was given charge of the same store where he swept floors and cut flowers as a teen. Leaving to pursue a law degree, Rick closed the door on that part of his life, thinking it was forever. Then came COVID and life came to a screeching halt for everyone. Finding himself at a crossroads, Rick chose to reenter the industry he had loved since childhood. Rick’s son, Nicholas, has since moved home from Manhattan to join him, marking six generations in the floral industry.

Susan Schauer John’s bright and inspiring The Little Zebra Gallery sells original artworks by skilled artisans from around the world and right here at home. The more colorful, whimsical or inspirational, the better! Artworks from The Little Zebra are meant to bring joy and smiles. This gallery is an outcropping of The Zebra Gallery at 5 N. Harrison Street in Easton. Says John, who is a gifted and skilled fine artist herself, “It seems there is never enough room to show wonderful art!”

Sean Harmer’s Rivr House Furniture offers beautiful handmade and bespoke custom furniture, home goods, cutting boards, topographic maps and art. All crafted with exceptional skill and loving care right here on the Eastern Shore, from many species of wood.=

The fun, funky boutique-style booth Glass Tidings by Kelly Alteri, features handcrafted jewelry from repurposed and upcycled materials, handmade clothing and vintage-style aprons along with other fanciful items of decor. Alteri says her wares are “all the colorful things that make my life happy. I personally source end of bolt fabrics to make lovely French Market Skirts, which of course have pockets! Vintage tins are transformed into fun earrings and my ever-popular enameled penny earrings match any skirt you may find.” She is always looking for the next creative inspiration to repurpose with a purpose.

Enjoy browsing through Peddlers Cottage, curated by Margaret Henning and her daughter Laurie, with its charming assortment of home décor, accessories and vintage items. Eastern Shore nostalgia and a love of nature permeates this ever-changing collection.

Rachel Calloway’s Eastern Shore roots are evident in her original watercolor paintings and prints on display at her Hidden Bird Studio, featuring a lovely array of North American birds and wildlife. Time spent in nature was a big part of her childhood. Calloway received her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Fine Art with a concentration in Painting, and went on to explore several avenues in the art and design world. But she found that painting birds and wildlife is a merging and expression of her true artistic spirit, where she has found great joy.

Antique Clock Repair by David Brandon features a fascinating variety of beautifully refurbished 100 plus year old clocks for sale. Check in on the hour to hear them chime! Expert repair services are available.

In the Market Gallery at Dover Station, the Working Artists Forum, a juried group of local and regional artists, will exhibit member works for sale during May and June. And the Market is excited to be participating in Downtown Easton’s May Day celebration, decorating with flowers for the weekend, and hosting a Tea Time with fine china, on First Friday from 2-4 p.m.

Since it opened on November 30, 2024, The Market at Dover Station has established itself as an upscale regional hub showcasing the work of fine artists and artisans alongside a selection of antique and vintage goods, handmade balms and lotions, and more. Market partners also offer interior design, fine china rental, and many other unique finds. The Market hosts events including yoga classes, Zentangle, urban sketching on the Rails to Trails, a book club, photography, jewelry and art classes for kids and adults. And it offers space for weddings, meetings and family gatherings. Coming soon in phase 2 are plans for a bistro café and future brewery.

The Market at Dover Station is located at 500 Dover Road, Easton, Maryland 21601. For hours, events, and more information, please stay informed at www.doverstation.com and sign up to follow on social media.