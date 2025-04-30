New Primary Care Providers Join Um Shore Medical Group

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care at Easton and Queenstown welcome new providers to their care teams. Caitlin Gilman, CRNP, will see patients in Easton, while Christy Marciniak, CRNP, will treat patients in Queenstown.

UM SMG is an affiliate medical practice of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Gilman previously served as a staff nurse for UM SRH, working in Ambulatory Surgery, Surgical Services and Emergency Services. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.

Marciniak has over a decade of nursing experience, including emergency, cardiology and intensive care. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Maryland University College in Adelphi, Maryland, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We are excited to welcome Christy and Caitlin to our primary care teams in Easton and Queenstown,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, UM SMG. “Their skills and experience will be a valuable asset to our team and to our community.”

To make an appointment with Gilman, call 410-820-4880.To make an appointment with Marciniak, call 667-343-7560.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.