Mid-Shore Community Foundation Makes $3.8 Million Gift to New UM Shore Regional Medical Center

Mid-Shore Community Foundation (MSCF) in Easton, Maryland has committed $3.8 million to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, toward construction of the new UM Shore Regional Medical Center.

“The mission of Mid-Shore Community Foundation to enhance the quality of life for individuals throughout the mid-shore region ties closely with Shore Regional Health’s goal to provide state-of-the-art health care,” said Buck Duncan, President, MSCF. “We are pleased to make this gift to advance health care in the region.”

Construction of the new medical center, located at 10000 Longwoods Road in Easton, Maryland, is scheduled for completion in summer 2028.

“It’s all about advancing health care in our communities now and for generations to come,” said Rebecca Bair, Vice President of Philanthropy, UM SRH. “We are so grateful for the leadership level support from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation for this transformative gift,” added Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “The foundation’s generosity will have a lasting impact on community health care in the region.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center

The new Shore Regional Medical Center will provide greater access to hospital services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to advance health care quality and access on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System, it will serve as a vital asset to recruit and retain physicians, advanced practice professionals and the clinical and support staff needed to provide high quality, clinically advanced medical care to the region.

Site: 230 acres

Hospital Details:

Main Tower: 6 levels; 325,294 square feet Acute-Care

Adjacent medical office and outpatient services building:

60,000 square feet

Licensed Beds: 122 (private rooms)

ED Treatment Bays: 27

Adult Observation / Short Stay: 25

Operating Rooms: 7

Helipad

Estimated Total Cost: $540 million

Replaces: University of Maryland Shore Medical Center on South Washington Street in Easton, Md.

Core Programs & Specialty Centers:

Acute Rehabilitation Center

Behavioral Health

Birthing Center

Cardiac Intervention Center

Critical Care Medicine

Emergency Services

Neurosciences

Orthopedics

Vascular Services

Women’s Services

Project Partners:

Covalus – Project Management

HKS – Architect

Whiting-Turner I Mahogany, Inc – Construction Manager

The public can follow construction progress at umshoreregional.org/rmc. For information about making a gift, contact Rebecca at 667-343-5509 or [email protected].

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of th(e University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.