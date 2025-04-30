For All Seasons “Sip Safe” Campaign Targets Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assaults

In April, For All Seasons’ Sexual Assault Awareness focused on educating the community on the topic of drug-facilitated sexual assault. Its “Sip Safe” Campaign raised awareness about the risks associated with drug- and alcohol-facilitated sexual assault while promoting proactive behaviors that enhance personal and community safety.

For All Seasons staff brought the community into the conversation by collaborating with local organizations, businesses, and colleges to ensure that the issue of drug and alcohol-facilitated sexual assault is widely recognized and actively addressed. This initiative includes distributing free informational resources and drink-spiking prevention scrunchies to local college students and bartenders. Among the tips are how to identify risky situations when enjoying a night out and how to recognize if a drink has been spiked or tampered with (https://forallseasonsinc.lpages.co/sipsafe/)

For All Seasons also fostered community involvement by partnering with The Ivy Café in Easton to create awareness and show support for sexual assault survivors through its Denim Community Art Project. Community members wrote encouraging messages on patches of denim to show their support for sexual assault survivors. These patches will be displayed at The Ivy Café before becoming a permanent installation in the For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center.

For further information, visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.