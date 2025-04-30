Downtown Chestertown to Honor Graduating KCHS Seniors May 2

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) salutes the 2025 Kent County High School graduates this May 2, First Friday. Everyone is encouraged to stroll the sidewalks and view pictures of the graduates posted in shop windows throughout the town.

The Brigade of Blue KCHS Jazz Band will perform on High Street at 5:30 and 6:30. Shops will be open until 7 pm. In addition to the downtown restaurants, food will be available from the Walker Family food truck and The Spicerie. Stop by the Main Street Historic Chestertown table and enter to win $300 in Chestertown Cash.

Your Downtown Chestertown independent businesses look forward to seeing you – this and every First Friday!

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is a non-profit, member based organization dedicated to promoting businesses and professional services in and around Chestertown through activities that encourage residents and tourists to visit and shop locally.

To find out more about Downtown Chestertown Association, go here.