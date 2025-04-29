Chamber Hosts Post-Legislative Session Discussion with 36th District Lawmakers

On Wednesday, April 23, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce welcomed legislators from Maryland’s 36th District for a Post-Legislative Session Discussion at Heron Point in Chestertown. The event provided local residents, business owners, and community leaders an opportunity to engage directly with elected officials about the outcomes of the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session.

Chamber Executive Director Sarah King opened the forum with a recap of several issues relevant to Kent County, including the 18-month delay of the Maryland Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program, the status of the Kent County Middle School cost-sharing bill (which passed the Senate but stalled in the House), and the projected local financial impact of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (Kirwan).

Tom Eleuterio moderated a robust panel discussion with Senator Steve Hershey, Delegate Jay Jacobs, Delegate Steve Arentz, and Delegate Jeff Ghrist, who shared legislative updates and fielded questions from attendees. Topics included:

Expanding the Sales Tax on Services : Legislators discussed a new 3% sales tax on select technology-related services aimed at addressing the state’s $3.3 billion budget shortfall. The expansion could directly affect over 15,000 employers and 99,000 jobs statewide, with broader implications across Maryland’s economy.

: Legislators discussed a new 3% sales tax on select technology-related services aimed at addressing the state’s $3.3 billion budget shortfall. The expansion could directly affect over 15,000 employers and 99,000 jobs statewide, with broader implications across Maryland’s economy. Energy Legislation : A trio of bills—the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, the Next Generation Energy Act, and the Energy Resource Adequacy and Planning Act—were passed to fast-track renewable energy infrastructure, particularly solar. These laws mandate local governments to approve compliant solar projects and incentivize battery storage and nuclear Residential electric customers may see rebates of up to $80 next year.

: A trio of bills—the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, the Next Generation Energy Act, and the Energy Resource Adequacy and Planning Act—were passed to fast-track renewable energy infrastructure, particularly solar. These laws mandate local governments to approve compliant solar projects and incentivize battery storage and nuclear Residential electric customers may see rebates of up to $80 next year. State Budget Update: Lawmakers reflected on the FY2026 budget, and the difficulties they experienced this year trying to create a balanced budget. The Legislators noted growing uncertainty in the state’s fiscal landscape, while potential cuts in federal education funding are emerging adding pressure to already strained state resources.

“The conversation was insightful, informative, and vital for anyone doing business or living in Kent County,” said Sarah King. “We thank our legislators for their continued engagement and leadership, and Heron Point for providing such a welcoming venue.”

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce remains committed to keeping members informed and connected on matters of policy and progress that affect the local business community.