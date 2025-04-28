Letter From the Grave by Al Sikes

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Founder of Russia’s Wagner Group
June 1, 1961 to August 23, 2023
Cause of Death: Hand Grenade Detonated in Airplane
Dear President Trump,
“There was a time when my name would still be vivid. Not today. Events happen, splashes occur, and then the world moves on. I was once Page 1, now you have to go to Wikipedia to get the story. Courage has a long life; manipulation, well, it is quickly forgotten.
I failed to move boundaries. I reached for fame but came up short. In the end, Vladimir, yes, that one, had the juice. Putin’s aim was singular. Move over, Peter, here comes Vladimir, Vladimir the Great!
Once I was a key part of Vladimir’s script. And then I wasn’t. First, he needed the Wagner Group, our well-trained military; and then, well, the North Koreans were ready to be supplicants. My knee didn’t bend enough.
But the real head turner was when you, Donald J Trump, decided to join the North Koreans. Donald, you must remember, I once was crucial and now speak from the grave. Look over your shoulder, my death in August of 2023 is not that far back.
Vladimir has bet his place in history on the backs of Russian soldiers, indeed all Russians. He has murdered, no this is war, he has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians as well, toward a singular end: victory over Ukraine. Only the US has the weight to push back—to lead the Allies. Putin is counting on you to stand down.
Donald, as you feint, he will parry and back and forth. His ambition demands subservience—I doubt the MAGA crowd wants you to be supine. Just remember this letter reaches you from the grave. I couldn’t join with the victims; you can.
Yours Truly,
Yevgeny
Al Sikes is the former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission under George H.W. Bush. Al writes on themes from his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow published by Koehler Books.
