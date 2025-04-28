Kent County Public Schools Budget town hall May 1

Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, is holding a town hall on the proposed budget for next year.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at the Kent County Public Schools Administrative Building in Rock Hall.

Dr. McComas will give a presentation on the budget proposal currently being reviewed by the Kent County Board of Education and will listen to comments and answer questions from attendees.

There will also be a virtual option. Those who would like to attend virtually and participate in the discussion are asked to RSVP online at https://tinyurl.com/mr4d7ffz.

Those who RSVP will be emailed a Google Meet link the day of the town hall.

The meeting also will be livestreamed on the Kent County Public Schools YouTube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/@kentcountypublicschools8455/streams.

The comments section will be open for viewers to post questions live.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the budget at a meeting on Monday, May 5. That meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Kent County Public Schools Administrative Building.

The budget will take effect July 1.

The Kent County Public Schools Administrative Building is located at 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall.

For more information on the proposed budget, visit https://tinyurl.com/3r5m6mby.