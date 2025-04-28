KCHS Students Explore STEM Careers with Local Businesses

Kent County sophomores participating in the STEM program recently got a taste of real world occupations when they visited a variety of local businesses that employ professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Each year, eight leading Kent County businesses open their doors and share their expertise with curious students as they begin planning for their futures. Each student visits four of the eight participating businesses where professionals explain how the business operates, the products and/or services it provides and who it serves.

They describe their own role within the organization along with the day-to-day functions they perform. They also outline the educational requirements to work in the field and long-term trends that might affect future job opportunities. The program is a timely resource for students as they look into secondary education and any specialized studies they will need in order to qualify for the careers they desire.

Kent County STEM students, their parents and teachers greatly appreciate the businesses and professionals who share their time and resources to make the program a success.

Participating businesses this year included Chesapeake CNC; DMS & Associates; Eastman Specialty Corp.; Modern Stone Age Food Lab; Sunrise Solar; University of Maryland Shore Medical Center; Washington College GIP Program; and the University of Maryland Extension, which partnered with Red Acres Hydroponics to demonstrate the wide range of advances in agricultural technologies.

Lead photo: Bryan Williams, founder of Red Acres Hydroponics partnered with Beth Hill of the University of Maryland extension and Ag Educator Dwayne Joseph (not shown) in demonstrating the latest innovations in farming technologies.