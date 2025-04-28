4th Annual Saturday in the Park May 31

You guessed it: Chestertown’s fourth annual community party, Saturday in the Park, inspired by the song of the same name, is being held again on Saturday, May 31st (the weekend after the Tea Party Festival) in Wilmer Park. As always, the schedule includes a variety of activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests, including live music, arts, outdoor games for children and adults, kayaking, fitness demonstrations, wellness booths, pet adoption, craft vendors, and food.

At 10:00 am, a free guided kayak tour of Radcliﬀe Creek will depart from the kayak launch at Wilmer Park on the Chester River. Bring your own kayak or borrow one of many available onsite. Also, there is a Kayak Swap 11-4. Bring your kayak, canoe, SUP, wind surfer, sunfish or other non-motorized vessel to swap or sell.

From 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, local musicians and other entertainers will perform on a raised stage. To book a slot, send a message to [email protected]. The entertainment schedule will be posted on the Chestertown Recreation Commission’s Facebook page as the date gets close. WCTR Radio will broadcast the entertainment live from the festival. Come see your favorite radio hosts at work.

“People talking, really smiling. A man playing guitar and singing for us all.”

From 11:00 am until 4:00 pm, local volunteers and organizations will host a wide range of fun amusements and happenings, including:

Children’s art activities

Outdoor games for children

Games for teens and adults—volleyball, bocce, and cornhole

Yoga and martial arts demonstrations

Health, fitness, and wellness organization tables

Art and craft vendors

Free popcorn all day

Cotton candy and snow cones

Walker Family food truck

Volunteers, community organizations, and art/craft vendors are key to making it a success. To participate, email [email protected].

The Town of Chestertown and the Chestertown Recreation Commission heartily thank the Kent County Department of Public Health for their continued support for this annual event.