MPT premieres Maryland by Air documentary on May 1

Maryland Public Television will premiere its one-of-a-kind, “shot from the air” documentary, Maryland by Air, on Thursday, May 1, at 8 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. A preview is available to view at https://bit.ly/4jclshS.

Captured from a helicopter, drones, and the cockpit of a 1940s-era biplane, this breathtaking film’s aerial footage

highlights the natural wonders of the Free State, from its picturesque western hills and bustling metropolitan areas to its scenic shorelines and pastoral farmlands. The one-hour film includes an inspiring original musical score and is narrated by former Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame infielder Cal Ripken, Jr.

The four seasons are represented along with striking visits to landmarks such as the Antietam National Battlefield, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Fort McHenry, and the Maryland State House. Viewers take in a birds’-eye view of historic communities in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Southern Maryland, and the Eastern Shore, plus stunning footage of Ocean City, Deep Creek Lake, and the wild ponies of Assateague Island.

Following its May 1 premiere, Maryland by Air will have encore broadcasts on MPT-HD on May 3 at 3:30 p.m. and May 4 at 6:30 p.m. MPT members with access to MPT Passport will also be able to stream the full program anytime following the May broadcast premiere.

By special arrangement, a 45-minute version of the film will be presented at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore as an IMAX “resident film” over the next decade.

Maryland by Air complements earlier award-winning MPT aerial productions Chesapeake Bay By Air and Potomac by Air: Our Nation’s River. The film is produced by John Paulson Productions with MPT’s Steven Schupak, executive vice president and station manager, and Eric Neumann, managing director of On-Air Fundraising & Development Productions, as executive producers.

The film is made possible in part by the MPT Foundation New Initiatives Fund established by Irene and Edward H. Kaplan, University of Maryland Global Campus, the Eric Stewart Group, and Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman.