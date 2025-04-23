The Chesapeake Screen: A Chat with New Chesapeake Film Festival President Irene Magafan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s note: The Spy has proudly supported the Chesapeake Film Festival since 2010. Over the past fifteen years, we’ve explored various ways to share with our Mid-Shore readers just how fortunate we are to have a festival that consistently delivers thoughtful, engaging, and artistically rich programming.

This year, we’re expanding that commitment by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF executive director Cid Walker Collins and her devoted team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

Cid will be joined by Irene Magafan, the festival’s new board president, as well as guest hosts who will interview filmmakers, writers, and actors about the art and craft of cinema. These discussions will offer both artistic insight and cultural context, underscoring the value of experiencing these screenings in our own community.

In this first episode of Chesapeake Screen, Cid speaks with Irene Magafan about her work as a filmmaker, her deep passion for cinema, and how her vision aligns with the Chesapeake Film Festival’s enduring mission.

This podcast is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information and ticket sales, please go here.

Upcoming CFF – Talbot County Free Library partnership screenings:

• April 30: River — In honor of Earth Day, experience this breathtaking documentary narrated by Willem Dafoe, exploring the vital role of rivers in our ecosystem and culture.

• May 21: Conclave — Dive into the intrigue of this Oscar-nominated film starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, a gripping narrative of power and secrecy.

• June 21: Wicked — Get ready for a wild and wonderful cinematic journey with this theatrical masterpiece starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum.