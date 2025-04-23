The Answer, My Friend, Is Blowing in the Wind by J.E. Dean

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) disappointed me this week by telling constituents he supported Trump but wasn’t so sure on the tariffs. I should not have been surprised, even a little. McConnell, if nothing else is a party loyalist, someone I call a “congenital Republican.” The term is not a compliment.

While McConnell and close to every other Republican in Congress should be considered lost causes, I am encouraged by the growing numbers of people who have reassessed Trump and determined his return to the White House is a national crisis. I wonder if the campaign to end Trumpism—and I mean ending the “rule by intimidation and Executive Orders” administration of Trump—is possible.

I say it is. The dangers and recklessness of Trump are self-evident. It is there for anyone who tries hard enough to see. The answer, my friend is blowing in the wind.

What is that answer? There are, I hope, many ways to find it, but my recommended way for Trump skeptics looking to do the right thing, is to ask themselves a few yes or no questions. The answers point to the only response—to reject Trump and join the effort to persuade others to do the same.

Here are the questions:

Do you support the Constitution? A no answer means that President Trump’s autocratic approach to government, which entails defying courts, ignoring statutes, and intimidating the legislature into acquiescing in the president dismantling the government is contrary to the Constitution. The Constitution provides for three branches of government, not one. The president cannot ignore court orders and laws passed by Congress and say he loves the Constitution. To do so is a lie. A yes answer means rejecting Trump.

Do you support the Rule of Law? This question may seem duplicative but is raised by President Trump’s campaign of terror and intimidation against undocumented migrants as well as against his perceived political enemies, and the imposition of penalties on law firms, institutions of higher education, and individuals without due process of law.

Where do you start with documenting Trump’s utter disdain for the Rule of Law? Start with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man sent to El Salvador “by administrative error” by the Trump administration. The administration now, belatedly, is offering “proof” that Garcia was not in the U.S. legally and was likely a member of a gang. Democrats, and even a Fox News commentator, are saying, “prove it.” The Rule of Law suggests that Garcia should have his day in court. That means returning him to the U.S. and resolving the questions regarding his legal status and deportation in a court of law.

Apart from Nazi-like deportation of persons deemed enemies of the state, Trump has unilaterally, and illegally, imposed penalties on institutions of higher education, law firms, and individuals. In each case, Trump has listed grievances but not put forth evidence of violations of law or contracts.

Do you believe Free Trade contributes to peace? Trump’s tariff policies are turning much of the world into America’s enemies. Yes, countries are now coming to Washington to seek revisions to Trump’s tariffs, but that should not be mistaken for accepting the legitimacy of the “reciprocal tariffs.” The bitter taste of American arrogance will last a long time. And if some countries—say, China—determine that an acceptable compromise with the U.S. is not possible, the trade war will turn into another type of war. Why take the risk of this happening?

Do you believe in Democracy? Remember that Trump told an audience in 2024 that if he won the presidency, future elections may not be necessary. What did he mean? President Trump has demonstrated a rejection of the will of the people, as executed through an election, in the most dramatic way possible—when he lost, he rejected the loss and sought to overturn the election and remain in power.

Amazingly, Trump keeps talking about the “theft” of the 2020 election. Given that he is back in the White House, that isn’t necessary. So why is he doing it? Because he anticipates that voters will eventually reject his autocratic rule and demand the return to democracy.

Ask yourself my four questions. Try to be honest. If you don’t believe in three separate but equal branches of government, you must reject Trump. If you are not okay with the White House violating court orders and denying due process to individuals and institutions, you must reject Trump. If you believe the U.S. is a member of a community of nations and not the self-appointed world empire, you must reject Trump. And if you still believe Trump won the 2020 election and that “elections are rigged” against him, see a psychiatrist immediately after you reject Trump.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.