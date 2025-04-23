Selkie Books of Rock Hall Calendar of Sales and Events

Selkie is covering 20% off the fine works of our amazing Local Authors and Artists! No Exclusions (except the large metal Sculptures of ROBERT D LASUS, of Fairmount Park fame, displayed in the Secret Garden, but including Bob’s Art Photography). Pick from the Collections of our more than 70 (!) Local Authors and Local Artists, whose creations Selkie offers you every day store commission-free.

Next, Selkie is providing a $50 Gift Certificate Door Prize – free entry for our browsers and shoppers on 4/26 ~ No Expiration, No Exclusions. Why this $50 amount for this Special Day? (If you’ve been noticing, it’s the Door Prize value amount Selkie is offering at all our 2025 Special Events!) Because Selkie and the Captain are celebrating the bookstore’s 5 happy, wonderful years in Rock Hall as of August 2025 ~ Selkie thinks of it as 50 for 5 in 25!

Selkie is launching on 4/26 our Rare Books Buying Bonanza Period that will run thru the Graduation Months of May and June! Selkie is covering 15% off Selkie’s own and our Local Consignors’ simply marvelous Collections of Rare & Collectible Books! The perfect gift that shows you care for your giftees and that you understand the essential importance of not only rare but all Real Books ~ inscribable, annotatable, meaningful keepsakes ~ to the education of our progeny and to the preservation of our civilization. With that thought, Selkie also is giving to the first ten Rare Book purchasers a free copy of Walter M Miller, Jr’s “ A Canticle for Leibowitz. ”

Join us:

• on Sunday, April 27, for a beautiful presentation, “Painting Provence,” by great Artist and Author PATTY MOWELL about her art studies in France last year ~ and catch excellent WCTR Jeff Ferguson’s ‘Shore Perspectives” radio interview of Patty that morning, 106.9 FM (1530 AM) at 9:00 a.m.!

• on Saturday, May 3, for fun with terrific Horticulturist & Author RUTH ROGERS CLAUSEN, presenting, “How Sweet It Is ~ Fragrance In The Garden” ~ signing her superb Collection, and answering your ‘Chelsea Chop’ and ‘pesky deer in the garden’ questions!

• on Sunday, May 18, for signing “ Drew’s Grand Adventures ,” by delightful Children’s Author & Artist NATASHA NASH DIXON, whose charming tale of the ‘coyote’ protecting Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse, with stunning photographs by David Sites, benefits this historic, still active, 1875 Maryland Lighthouse!

• on Saturday, June 7, an exciting Mystery Scavenger Hunt and New Book Launch of awesome Authors MAGGIE and KEN SCHECK’s latest Hippolyte ‘Hip’ Maxwell Mystery Fiction, “ A Killing at Carnaval ,” an entrancing thriller set in the exotic French Caribbean Island of Martinique!

• on Sunday, June 22, a Show & Reception for talented Griot-Visual Storyteller for the People, and Art Photographer DOMINIC TIMOTHY MOULDEN, whose outstanding works have graced Galleries in DC and Baltimore including being short-listed for the BMA’s Interactive Exhibition Gallery!