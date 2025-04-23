Radcliffe Creek School Awarded $100K in State Bond Funding

Radcliffe Creek School announced it has been awarded $100,000 through the Maryland Legislative Bond Initiative to support critical repairs to the roof of its building. This funding marks a major milestone in ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of the school’s facility.

This capital grant was made possible through the leadership and support of Senator Stephen S. Hershey Jr. and Delegates Jay A. Jacobs, Steven J. Arentz, and Jefferson L. Ghrist, who advocated for the school’s needs during the 2025 legislative session. Senator Stephen S. Hershey, Jr. remarked, “The Legislative Bond Initiative process is very competitive; I am pleased that so many families in the Radcliffe Creek School community will benefit from the funding.”

Although some repairs have already been completed, a large portion of the school’s roof remains original to the building, which was constructed in 1987. The facility houses a daycare, a physical therapy center and a karate school, in addition to serving as the academic building for the school.

As the only K-8 school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore specialized in educating bright children with learning differences, Radcliffe Creek School serves families throughout a broad region in Maryland, including four counties on the Shore, as well as areas across the Chesapeake Bay—Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties. “We are incredibly grateful to Senator Hershey and Delegates Jacobs, Arentz, and Ghrist for championing this investment in our school,” said Head of School Peter Thayer. “Radcliffe Creek School is a place where students who learn differently thrive, and this funding helps us protect and preserve our school for years to come. A secure roof may not seem exciting, but providing a safe and healthy learning environment is foundational to our students’ learning and success.”

The roof renovations are expected to begin this summer, with minimal disruption to school operations. The improvements will help safeguard classroom spaces, prevent future structural damage, and reduce long-term maintenance costs. Delegate Steven Arentz added, “The District 36 legislators work together to get special projects funded in Queen Anne’s, Kent, Caroline and Cecil counties. When a request gets approved, such as the bond initiative for the Radcliffe Creek School, it is rewarding to see that the monies granted will benefit families in our rural community.”

To learn more about the immersive, individualized education program offered at RCS, visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org or call 410-778-8150.