Motoring festival, Concours d’Elegance return to Kent Island this June and September

Car and boat enthusiasts will gather on Maryland’s Eastern Shore this summer and fall as two premier motoring events take place at the waterfront Kent Island Yacht Club.

The 9th annual Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival returns on June 7–8, 2025, followed by the 18th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on the Chesapeake Bay, scheduled for September 26–28, 2025. St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Inc. and the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society are presenting both events in partnership with Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina.

The yacht club’s expansive waterfront lawn will transform into an open-air museum, featuring a dazzling lineup of antique, classic, hot rod, and sports cars, along with a curated collection of classic boats and grand motor yachts.

Free online applications for vehicle and boat entries are now open and can be for one or two days. Event sponsors include Red Horse Motoring Club, Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Easton, Prestige Auto Vault, Preston Automotive Group, Shore United Bank, and Treasured Motorcar Services. Advance discounted tickets are good for both days and can be purchased online at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org.

Start your Engines in June

The Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival kicks off Saturday, June 7, with a lively Cars & Coffee gathering featuring car clubs, hot rods, muscle cars, and elegant vintage vehicles. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with a whimsical awards ceremony along the waterfront. Categories include “Best Car to Take Your Momma to Church” and “Car Most Inclined to Stop for Gas.”

The festival’s People’s Choice Award winner will earn a featured spot in September’s Concours d’Elegance.

Spotlight on Elegance in September

The September 26–28 Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay will showcase Rolls-Royce as the Grand Marque, highlighting a grand celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Phantom. An invitational class of racing Corvettes will be on display, along with a Winner’s Circle featuring previous best of show winners from other Concours d’Elegance events, including Greenwich, Radnor Hunt, and Amelia Island.

The weekend will also include a spotlight on Chesapeake Bay yachting, along with classic motor yachts and wooden speedboats on display. Sponsored by the Dwight Schaubach Collection, a unique grouping of fabulous examples from Suffolk, Virginia, will be showcased.

Entries for the Concours d’Elegance are now open and available online through a brief application process.

Concours Chair Luke L. Phipps says the Kent Island Yacht Club offers the ideal setting for both events, bringing together fine motoring, local flavors, scenic waterfront views, and the unique charm of the Eastern Shore.

“Each weekend is a celebration of craftsmanship and community,” Phipps said. “With locally sourced food, craft beverages, live music, vendors, and a festive atmosphere, it’s a complete experience for both car enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.”

Arrive by Land—or Water

Both events are ticketed and open to the public, with dockage available for guests arriving by boat at the Kent Island Yacht Club or Hyatt Place Marina. Slip space is limited, and advance reservations are recommended by contacting [email protected].

Entrant applications, early-bird tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information can be found at www.chesapeakebaymotoringfestival.org or www.smcde.org.

About the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival

Held each June at the Kent Island Yacht Club, the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival is a two-day celebration of all types of automobiles, tractors and boats, offering a scenic, family-friendly experience for gearheads and maritime enthusiasts alike.

About the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on the Chesapeake Bay

Now in its 18th year, the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most prestigious automotive events. Set along the Chesapeake Bay waterfront, the Concours features a curated collection of rare classic cars and vintage yachts, celebrating the art and elegance of motoring.