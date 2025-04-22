Letter to the Editor: A new gospel

On Easter weekend, the Trump administration reportedly issued its updated version of St. Matthew’s gospel and directed a copy be posted beside the president’s mug shot in

every Social Security office, border point of entry, ICE detention center, and hospital emergency room.

MAGA/D.O.G.E. POLICY—2025

For I was hungry—and you starved me.

Thirsty—and you denied me water.

A stranger—and you deported me.

Without clothes—and you mocked me.

Sick—and you canceled my insurance.

In prison—and you lost the key.

Where all this is heading after thirteenth weeks of America’s rapid, unscheduled disassembly is anyone’s guess. Musk is overstepping and Trump is mad King George’s replicant.

Gren Whitman