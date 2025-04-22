Lend a hand: help town street crews help you

Chestertown is a Tree City, with many keen gardeners, backyard botanists, and ecological advocates. Some of us have large yards; others only tiny urban oases. All of us benefit from the work of town committees and commissions that protect the environment and promote sustainable development. And all of us benefit from the dedicated services of the town employees who keep our streets and roads free of leaves and plant debris. The hard-working Street Crew is eager to work with residents—but also asks for their cooperation as we all adapt to changing financial and climate realities.

Chestertown employs a crew of eight men who collect our yard waste twice a week, keep the drains open, sweep autumn leaves from the roads, repair potholes, maintain parks and open spaces, and paint curbs and crosswalks for pedestrian safety. They do this rain or shine, in freezing or tropical weather, working with the town’s antiquated and quirky equipment Some have been with the crew for more than 20 years, most of them working more for the job satisfaction and camaraderie than our basic level salary. They define the dignity of public service.

Some of us remember the days when we could just put out all our yard waste on the curb or street and expect it to be cleared away. That is no longer efficient or affordable in the Chestertown budget. The town website has full instructions on yard waste policy at chestertown.gov/community. You also can call the Town Office at 410-778-0500 if you need more clarity—or your Council Member if you experience a real problem.

But here’s a brief outline of how the community can help the Street Crew provide the level of service they know is possible.

Put yard waste in 2 large degradable paper bags or 2 32-gallon containers for twice weekly pick-up on the days designated for your ward. You probably can use the same container for trash/garbage or yard waste.

Consider a mowing regimen that leaves fine clippings and mulched leaves on the lawn. This is highly advised by the Chestertown Environmental Committee.

If you are doing a really big seasonal clean up, call to arrange for the Town’s modestly priced special collection service. Be assured that this cost goes toward the overtime it requires.

Follow the guidelines about fallen branches or tree pruning. Huge limbs can defeat our machinery or endanger both our crews and pedestrians.

Do your best to put autumn leaves, pine cones, etc. in the waste bags or bins rather than blowing them onto the roads. The town does tackle this but our sweeper truck just can’t digest them all!

And easiest of all: ask one of the town employees for advice on how to solve any questions. They have seen it all and really do want to be as helpful as possible. Most of them live in Chestertown themselves and take pride in our beautiful community.

From Ward 1 council member, Sheila Austrian