Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on April 26th with the Bookplate

One day. Fifty states. 1600+ bookstores

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different. In Chestertown, you can join the celebrations on April 26th by stopping in at The Bookplate on Cross Street. The shop will be open from 9am-5pm that day.

The Bookplate is celebrating with raffle baskets, snacks, and discounts including 25% off for the first 20 customers of the day. Stop by for a visit with your favorite retired bookstore cat, Keke, who will be back in the shop for one day only! For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. The Bookplate is located at 112 S. Cross Street in Chestertown.