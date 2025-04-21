RiverArts wet paint show and sale April 26

Wet Paint Show & Sale – Saturday, April 26

The festival’s excitement builds to the Wet Paint Show & Sale on Saturday, April 26, where attendees can view and purchase freshly created, one-of-a-kind artworks. This event provides art collectors and enthusiasts with the exclusive opportunity to acquire original paintings that capture the essence of the Eastern Shore, often completed just hours before.

Quick Draw Competition – Saturday, April 26

A highlight of the festival is the Quick Draw Competition on Saturday, April 26. This fast-paced event challenges artists to complete a painting within a limited timeframe, adding an exciting dynamic to the festival. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity under time constraints, culminating in an exhibition of the finished pieces.

Esteemed plein air artist Mary Pritchard will serve as the judge for this year’s competition. With a distinguished career and deep connection to the region, Pritchard brings her expertise to evaluate the artworks and award prizes to outstanding pieces. Her involvement adds a layer of prestige to the event, offering participants valuable recognition for their work.

Join Us for a Weekend of Art and Community

Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or seeking a unique weekend experience, Paint the Town 2025 offers an immersive journey into the world of plein air painting. Engage with artists, explore the creative process, and take home a piece of Chestertown’s charm.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, please visit www. chestertownriverarts.org.