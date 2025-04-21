In Search of a Democratic Party Pulse by Hugh Panero

After any painful defeat, there is an understandable period of mourning and reflection, followed by resilience and renewed energy to return to the fight. Many of us are upset by the Democratic Party’s lack of creativity, strategy, leadership, and action. An older woman attending a town hall meeting held by a Democratic congressman summed up how many of us feel during a Q&A: ” Why aren’t you angrier?”

Where is the opposition party? Democrats are handicapped and leaderless. The GOP slimly controls all three branches of government with a President who has grabbed more presidential power than anyone in history, not in a wartime setting. Former leaders, Biden and Harris, are persona non grata, ugly reminders of how poorly the 2024 presidential race was handled, and a fresh leader has yet to emerge.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is ineffective, and Ken Martin, Chair of the Democratic Party, is invisible. Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies and other prominent Democrats land a few verbal blows during committee debates that go viral. This includes Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD-8th) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX-30th) in the House, as well as Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut, among others.

However, these political blows remind me of the basketball player on a team down by 30 points who executes a creative, in-your-face dunk and taunts the defender, who, with a smile on his face, simply points to the lopsided score on the Jumbotron.

Trump’s unchecked second term has lived up to the apocalyptic predictions. The assault on free speech and universities, illegal deportations, attacking judges, defying courts, the use of executive orders, the weaponization of the Justice Department to punish former colleagues and law firms whose clients Trump dislikes, and the cruel and thoughtless gutting of government. And now the Tariff War.

Whatever happened to Trump’s promise to end the Ukraine War on day one, lower inflation, and reduce our daily costs, such as eggs, among other broken promises? As Trump approaches 100 days in office, things will only worsen as he further damages our economy and turns the US into a global villain. Trump is not a person playing a well-thought-out economic chess game between Nations, but more like Marvel’s Incredible Hulk running around smashing things.

Here is a thought: whenever I start a new DIY project I know little about, I watch a lot of YouTube videos. All Trump had to do was search for a video tutorial on “How does the US bond market work, and how critical is it to fund the U.S. government’s growing debt?

For decades, our bonds were considered the safest investment haven for retirees and others balancing their portfolios, seeking to offset stock market volatility, as well as a safe place for foreign governments to park a significant amount of money. No longer. When Japan sold its US bonds due to Trump’s poorly conceived reciprocal tariff increases, it triggered stock market chaos and global economic uncertainty. The Japanese felt our bonds were neither a haven nor safe.

Keep in mind that China holds a significant portion of our debt. Trump has managed to create an unprecedented scenario where both bonds and stocks are simultaneously under threat. Seeing bond prices dramatically dip and yields increase, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his new tariff increases, reducing them to a baseline of 10%. To look tough in the face of his dramatic about-face, he increased tariffs on China, which responded in kind.

China is a bad actor on many fronts, but before you poke that bear, Trump should have considered what America’s future looks like if we are alone in the world with no friends. Fighting with every country simultaneously, including an island inhabited by Penguins, is not a great plan. Trump’s tariff war with friend and foe has caused enormous wealth destruction. We stopped watching the news a while ago, and now we can’t look at our 401(k)s.

Even Trump’s billionaire suck up friends are having a WTF moment watching their guy take down the US and potentially the world economy. Trump reminds me of the mentally unstable golf course groundskeeper Carl Spackler from the movie Caddyshack, played by Bill Murray. Carl was so obsessed with killing that gopher that he detonated plastic explosives, destroying the golf course.

More members of the MAGA faithful, who naively thought Trump’s second-term retribution tour would not negatively impact them, will soon feel the pain. If they need help obtaining Social Security benefits, unemployment compensation, or support from the Veterans Affairs, they will be affected by massive government layoffs. Imagine what it will be like to call the IRS to resolve a problem–no one will be there to answer the phone.

Democrats have recently shown faint signs of a pulse. With no clear party leader, several people have stepped into the void. Senator Cory Booker’s 26-hour speech on the Senate floor effectively framed Trump’s Hulk-like destruction, which was widely shared on social media; Congressman Raskin, a few weeks ago, spoke on the Eastern Shore in place of Andy Harris, who had refused to hold a town hall meeting to avoid angry constituents. Democratic candidate Susan Crawford won a highly contested seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, despite Musk’s $21 million investment aimed at defeating her. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s recent trip to El Salvador to meet with deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a thoughtful way to keep the spotlight on the Trump administration’s ugly and defiant handling of his deportation despite the Supreme Court directive. The large “Hands Off” demonstrations, attended by hundreds of thousands of protesters, were impressive, as were Bernie Sanders’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s well-attended “Fighting Oligarchy” rallies. While these successes are encouraging, Democrats must articulate a broader strategic plan and a better sales pitch, especially in the wake of the 2024 debacle.

How will Democrats defend Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which the GOP needs to cut to fund Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy? When did tax cuts for wealthy Americans take priority over helping children with severe disabilities who rely on Medicaid, now threatened by billionaire Elon Musk and the GOP?

Cranky Democratic political strategist James Carville, in a recent NY Times editorial, explained that the faltering economy is what voters care about, presenting a massive opportunity for Democrats to make their case. Democrats need to build on their recent life signs. There was discussion about establishing a war room and a shadow cabinet to enable a swift and relentless response to the day’s issues. Why not send the party’s best communicators around the country? Let Bernie & AOC focus on fighting oligarchs, but have others, such as Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, Andy Beshear, Gretchen Whitmer, and Newsome, barnstorm the country discussing other vital subjects, like the faltering economy.

Democrats need more than just a faint pulse, and it starts with getting angry, like the woman at the town hall meeting suggested. Until then, stop sending me the same old fundraising text messages and prove to me and others that you have a plan.

Hugh Panero, a tech and media entrepreneur, was the founder and former CEO of XM Satellite Radio. He has worked with leading tech venture capital firms and was an adjunct media professor at George Washington University. He writes about technology, media, and other topics for The Spy.