Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: Guess the photo

The answer to last week’s mystery is mayapple or wild mandrake, Podophyllum peltatum, pictured in the photo below:

Mayapples first emerge in April. They frequent mesic to dry-mesic upland forests, well-drained floodplain forests, and various moist, disturbed habitats. Mayapples populate much of Adkins’ Blockston Branch Walk.

As mayapple leaves first emerge in Spring, the leaf blades initially droop downward, then later open flat (like an umbrella) to catch some rays as the tree canopy closes in and blocks much of the sunlight.

Mayapples colonize by rhizomes, forming dense mats. Each year, the rhizome elongates about 6-20 cm in length, terminating in a bud for the subsequent year’s leafy stem. One or more buds form for continuation and branching of the rhizome. Over time rhizome branching results in the formation of large reaching colonies.

Mayapples are unique in that they only have two leaves and a single flower. Nonflowering mayapple stems bear a single leaf. These are young, immature sprouts whereas flowering stems produce a pair of leaves, between which is a single flower. The flowers are capable of self- or cross-pollination.

Be aware, aside from the ripe fruits, all parts of the mayapple are toxic.