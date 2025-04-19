Historical Society of Kent County wins $20,000 Miller History Fund Grant

The Historical Society of Kent County (HSKC) is delighted to announce it has been awarded $20,000 from the Miller History Fund, a competitive grant program administered by the Maryland Center for History and Culture. This generous grant will support conversion to a standardized cataloging system in HSKC’s Research Library, to make it easier for scholars, genealogists, schoolchildren, and lifelong learners alike to explore the wealth of information available in the library.

The Miller History Fund supports capacity-building projects to ensure long-term resiliency for stewards of historical collections in Maryland. HSKC is one of eleven recipients selected from across Maryland this year, along with distinguished organizations including Historic Ships in Baltimore, Goucher College Library, and the Alice Ferguson Foundation. The cataloging project enabled by this grant will help HSKC build a solid foundation from which to manage and share its research collections.

Key Benefits for Members and Community:

HSKC Research Librarian Joan Andersen says “We’re seeing fewer genealogy‑only inquiries and more interest in what daily life was like here long ago. A streamlined catalog will help us answer all those fascinating questions, guide everyone straight to the sources they need, and open doors to new discoveries about Kent County’s story.”

The new system will bring immediate benefits, including:

Faster Research: A searchable digital database will make it possible to pinpoint materials among 1,200 holdings in moments rather than hours.

New Programs and New Audiences: Easier access to materials will fuel new workshops, exhibits, and collaborations, building new audiences and sparking fresh conversations about the community’s shared past.

Long-term Sustainability: Standardized metadata will lay the groundwork for digitization and help to keep the research library materials safe and well-documented.

New Volunteer and Internship Opportunities: Clearly written guides to using the catalog will open up new roles for volunteers and interns to gain hands-on experience and practical familiarity with the Research Library’s collections.

Phase One begins later this spring, when the library holdings will be evaluated and an appropriate cataloging plan identified. Later in the year there will be a temporary pause in access to the Research Library to “freeze the collection” and ensure a full and complete cataloging process. HSKC will provide ample notice, and will welcome users back to a clearer and more user-friendly catalog.

Founded in 1936, HSKC collects, preserves, and shares the vibrant story of Maryland’s oldest Eastern Shore county. Our museum, research library, walking tours, and community programs welcome history lovers of all ages. New members enjoy unlimited, by‑appointment use of the Research Library, discounts in our museum shop, invitations to members‑only events, and more. Learn about membership at www.kentcountyhistory.org or email [email protected].