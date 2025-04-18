Wine of the Week: Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will kick-off the holiday celebration with tastings of my fave mini Prosecco, the Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG from the Carpene-Malvolti winery, located in the city of Conegliano in the Veneto region.

Grapes for wine have been grown in the region since ancient times. Fast forward to 1868 when Carpene-Malvolti, Italy’s oldest family-owned sparkling wine company, was founded by Antonio Carpene. He was also a distinguished Chemist, Researcher and Scientist who founded the first Oenological School in Italy in 1876. Carpene dreamed of creating sparkling wine from grapes harvested in the hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene area. He fulfilled his dream and more by his winery being the first in Italy to perfect the sparkling winemaking method and to produce the first label with the name “Prosecco” from the Glera grape. Today, the fifth generation of his family keeps his dream alive.

The Conegliano Valdobbiadene District achieved DOCG status in 2009 in recognition of its having the highest expression of Italian sparkling wine production. Conegliano Valdobbiadene’s hills are often challenging to cultivate, due to their steep slopes and soil varieties. The unique rural landscape has been recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

If you missed last week’s trio of suggestions for your holiday feast, we are well stocked in the Calle delle Calle Rose’, the Trebbiano and the Il Sasso. We also have great gifts and goodies for Easter -I am halfway through my Peach and Chocolate Colomba and I heartily recommend it!

After my Easter celebration, I will sit back and savor a flute of Carpene-Malvoti’s mini-Prosecco as a coda to the holiday. The mini’s are also great for mixing single flutes of Bellini. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of the oldest, and to me, the best Prosecco!

Cin Cin and Buona Pasqua! – Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.