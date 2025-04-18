UM Shore Medical Group-Nephrology welcomes new provider

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Nephrology recently welcomed Jamshid Amanzadeh, MD, PA, to its practice based at 5 Martin Court in Easton. UM SMG is an affiliate medical practice of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Amanzadeh was most recently in private practice in San Francisco and previously spent six years with Munson Nephrology Consultants in Traverse City, Michigan. His experience also includes five years as a staff physician with the VA Texas Health Care System in Dallas, Texas, during which he also served as Assistant Professor of Nephrology and Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas. He is board certified in Nephrology and Internal Medicine.

A graduate of Tehran University School of Medicine in Tehran, Iran, Dr. Amanzadeh spent four years as a primary care physician in Tehran, after which he completed residencies in Internal Medicine at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, and Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan; and also a fellowship in Nephrology at University of Texas Southwestern School of Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Nephrology and has co-authored multiple articles on topics related to kidney disease and nephrology.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Amanzadeh join our nephrology team,” said Anish Hinduja, MD, Medical Director of UM SMG-Nephrology. “His experience and expertise are an excellent fit for our practice and will serve our patients very well.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Amanzadeh, call 410-828-9823.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.