City Lights, Small Town Vibe: Academy Art Museum Gala Goes Industrial-Chic on May 3

Get ready, Eastern Shore—on Saturday, May 3, the Academy Art Museum is shaking things up with what promises to be the boldest gala of the year. This year’s celebration trades the traditional gala for an unexpected twist: a massive industrial warehouse just north of Easton. For one night only, the raw space will be transformed into a sleek, city-loft-style venue that’s all about modern edge and creative flair.

The inspiration? The razor-sharp realism of photorealist legend Richard Estes, whose exhibition Urban Landscapes, opens at the Academy on May 1. His intricate urban scenes spark a sense of connection and astonishing detail—setting the tone for a night that blurs the line between art and experience.

Setting the sonic mood is none other than local music legend Kentavius Jones, debuting an original soundscape composed exclusively for the event. Expect grooves that echo with the energy of city streets, crafted to perfectly complement Estes’ visual world.

It wouldn’t be a true Academy Art Museum night without incredible food. Gourmet by the Bay returns with a menu as bold and creative as the art on display—yes, you’ll want to Instagram it before you take a bite.

“We wanted this year’s gala to feel like a turning point—a moment that reflects the scale of our ambition and the energy of our community,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, Director of the Academy Art Museum. “It’s not just a celebration of what we’ve done, but of everything we’re about to do. This is a party with purpose.”

More than a night of music, art, and conversation, this gala fuels the museum’s mission: supporting dynamic exhibitions, hands-on classes for all ages, and year-round programming—while keeping admission free for everyone.

So mark your calendar, put on something fabulous, and prepare for an evening that’s as visionary as the art that inspired it.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit here.