April 18, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Chestertown Flashback: Easter on Prospect Street

For this Easter weekend, we share a Flashback Photo from the Chesapeake Heartland Digital Archive. The image, taken on Prospect Street in Chestertown, shows nine children decked out in their holiday outfits on Easter in 1967. From left to right, the children are Kim Briscoe Moody, Lisa Lomax, Yancie Brooks, Karen Graves, Charles Freeman, Donita Ringgold, Tammy Lomax, and Monica Graves Bently. Ethel Hamilton kneels down, holding out a bottle next to the baby Marcus Freeman.

If you have any additional information about this photograph, or Easter in Kent County in 1967, please  share it in the comments here, or by emailing [email protected]Image courtesy of Chesapeake Heartland.

