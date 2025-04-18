2025‐2026 Rock Hall Lions Marine Trades offers $1500 Scholarship

Purpose: To provide tuition assistance to individuals seeking a career in Marine Trades in Kent County, Maryland in conjunction with:

Chesapeake Community College American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) in person or online technical training A marine trade school, college, or courses for the marine trades as approved by the Scholarship Committee

This scholarship program is aimed at individuals who reﬂect a true commitment to converting their talents by working with their hands into a career as a professional in the marine trades industry.

This scholarship program is available to all residents of Kent County, Maryland, who are currently enrolled and set to graduate in the 2025 academic year from a Kent County public or private school, or who previously graduated from a Kent County public or private school. It is also open to Kent County, Maryland residents who previously obtained or are set to obtain a GED in 2025.

Applicants must meet all admissions requirements for their chosen trade school or college, in addition to the criteria outlined below in to be eligible to apply. Requirements include:

Be able to show proof of residency in Kent County,

Be able to redeem the scholarship and start classes prior to May 31,

Is committed to employment at a Kent County, Maryland marina or marine business for one

Successfully complete the Rock Hall Lions Club Application and Interview

During your interview please be prepared to answer questions such as the following:

What has inspired you to seek a career in the marine trades industry?

Why have you chosen a marine trade as your career?

How will attending your chosen courses help you achieve your specific career goals?

This scholarship program is available to applicants starting April 1, 2025 through May 31, 2025. Students must complete an application and submit it to the Rock Hall Lions Scholarship Committee. For all applicants, the deadline for receipt of the application by the Rock Hall Lions Scholarship Committee is Wednesday, May 31, 2025.

All eligible applications and interviews will be reviewed by the Rock Hall Lions Scholarship Committee, and one (1) scholarship will be awarded no later than June 13, 2025.

This scholarship is ONLY available to students who attend or have attended a public or private school in Kent County, Maryland or are residents of Kent County, Maryland who are obtaining or have obtained a GED.

Only one scholarship will be awarded. Residents who apply and meet all requirements will be considered for this scholarship. Of those viable applications, the scholarship will be awarded to the applicant who most clearly expresses commitment to success in the marine trades industry through a personal interview with the Scholarship Committee. All applications will be reviewed by the Rock Hall Lions Scholarship Committee.

The scholarship awarded is not transferable to any other person. This award is considered an internal tuition reduction and has no cash value. All internal tuition reductions are pro‐rated over the time a student is in school. If a student chooses to withdraw prior to the deadline or, after beginning their program chooses to leave for any reason (withdrawal, suspended, terminated), they will forfeit any unused portion of the award. Scholarship monies will be disbursed directly to approved schools/courses and not to the individual student.

The Rock Hall Lions, part of the global Lions Clubs International (LCI), are committed to educational and work communities that are free from prohibited discrimination and harassment. The LCI prohibits discrimination and harassment based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, disability, age, veteran status, sexual orientation/gender identity or expression, genetic information, and any other legally protected status in the provision of its courses, programs, services, or activities.

Admissions Representatives may not provide any guidance beyond general information about the availability of this scholarship and must refer prospective students to the Rock Hall Lions for more detailed information on the application process and qualifying criteria.

Funding for this program is limited, and the program may be suspended at any time at the Rock Hall Lions’ discretion. Such a suspension will not aﬀect awards to students who are awarded a scholarship under this program prior to the suspension date.

Scholarship Application Request:

Email [email protected] and request a 2025 Rock Hall Lions Marine Trades Scholarship

and request a 2025 Rock Hall Lions Marine Trades Scholarship Visit https://bit.ly/4ch0awJ to download the application documents or use the QR code

to download the application documents or use the QR code Email completed application to [email protected]

Submitcompleted application to:

Rock Hall Lions Club Scholarship Committee PO Box 285

Rock Hall, Maryland 21661

The deadline for receipt of the application by the Rock Hall Lions Scholarship Committee is May 31, 2025.