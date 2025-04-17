Youth Environmental Action Summit inspires local students

Last month, high school students from Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, and Dorchester counties gathered at Chesapeake College for ShoreRivers’ fourth annual Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit. More than 130 students were in attendance from 10 different schools.

This annual Summit aims to empower future leaders of the environmental movement to take action now. One attendee remarked that, “Being around people who care about our planet is always inspiring and encouraging. It makes me feel like we can do something about all the problems we’ve created, and it motivated me to try to make some change.” ShoreRivers’ work to protect Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement is only strengthened when youth voices are uplifted and students know that they don’t have to wait to get involved on behalf of their local waterways.

Since its start, ShoreRivers’ Summit has been by students for students. As in past years, a group of student leaders worked with ShoreRivers staff to plan the event, which includes a networking breakfast, a keynote address, workshop sessions, and a closing celebration.

The networking breakfast was one of the largest so far, with 19 local organizations present to share internship, job, and volunteer opportunities for high school students. Students then heard from keynote speaker James Ronayne, a college student who is also an environmental advocate, photographer, storyteller, and influencer in the Chesapeake Bay region. Ronayne spoke about his passion for our waterways, and inspired students to take action on their behalf. The afternoon workshop sessions covered a wide array of topics from scuba diving to monitor oyster reefs to environmental justice to water quality.

ShoreRivers is grateful for this year’s Summit sponsors: Dockray Charitable Foundation, The Curtis & Edith Munson Foundation, the Campbell Foundation, The Henry Foundation, Fred Frederick, the Waterfowl Festival, IKEA, Chesapeake College, Rauch Inc., Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, Chesapeake Bay Trust, Easton Dermatology Associates LLC, Hobbs Contractors Inc., and YSI, a Xylem brand.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

Student leaders, who worked alongside ShoreRivers’ staff to plan the 2025 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit, are pictured ahead of the day’s keynote address with speaker James Ronayne. From left are Aidan Fisher from ShoreRivers, Paige Dempsey from ShoreRivers, Morgan Cole, Carissa Shue, Allison Davis, Emma Hansley, Victoria MacGlashan, Patty Dongarra, Sofia Stecher-Roberts, Lila Criss, Finn Merrick, Kaylie Dunlap, Lucy Pearce, Ava Brower, Hannah Claggett from ShoreRivers, and speaker James Ronayne. Photo by Tom McCall.