Owen Joins Chesapeake Investment Advisors

Kristen Owen, CFP®, recently joined Marty Knight and Jenna Joswick at Chesapeake Investment Advisors, an independent ﬁnancial services practice located at 106 Spring Avenue in Chestertown. Owen began her career with Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company in 2005, shortly after graduating from McDaniel College with a B.A. in History. She passed the Series 7 & 66 exams in 2015 and obtained her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM designation in 2019.

Marty Knight, CFP® has operated Chesapeake Investment Advisors since 2005. A former Maryland State Police Captain, Knight transitioned from a distinguished 26-year law enforcement career into ﬁnancial advising, driven by his passion for service. Knight earned a B.A. and MBA from Loyola College, and passed the Series 7, 24, 31 & 66 exams.

Owen and Knight offer ﬁnancial planning and wealth management services with the support of their Office Manager and Registered Sales Assistant, Jenna Joswick.

Chesapeake Investment Advisors will host two events at their offices at 106 Spring Avenue in the coming weeks. On Saturday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, they are offering free document shredding provided by Shred Instead. On Friday, May 9 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., the public is welcome to attend an open house where they can meet Kristen, Marty, and Jenna. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 410-810-0735 or visit their website, www.chesadvisors.com.

