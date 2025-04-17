Looking at the Masters: The Limbourg brothers illustrate the story of Easter

The Limbourg brothers, Herman, Paul, and Jean, born between 1385 and 1388, were Dutch painters from Nijmegen, but they were active in Burgundy and other parts of France. King Philip the Bold of France employed Paul and Jean to paint manuscripts in February 1402. When Philip died in 1404, his brother Jean du France, Duke de Berry, employed the Limbourg brothers. Their first commission was the Belles Heures (beautiful hours). They completed the work in 1409, followed by the Tres Riches Heures du Duke de Berry, the Grandes Heures du Duke de Berry, and others. The more famous Tres Riches Heures had not been finished when the brothers died in 1416, possibly of plague.

Belles Heures of Jean du France, Duc de Berry, was intended for the duke’s private devotion. It contained prayers to be said at the nine canonical hours during the day. The manuscript contains nineteen different story cycles. Duke de Berry was an avid collector who wanted and could afford the very best. The fine parchment that was used has been critical to maintaining the rich colors of the illuminations. J.D. Rockefeller, Jr., purchased the manuscript in 1954 and gave it to the Metropolitan Museum, where it is installed in the Cloisters. The only manuscript entirely completed by the Limbourg brothers, it is considered to be one of the finest illuminated manuscripts of the Middle Ages.

There are too many images of the Easter story to include here. The Limbourg brothers were thorough in their illustration. They enclosed the pictures with elaborately detailed frames and extended the frames with borders of flowers.

“Garden of Gethsemane” illustrates the artists’ interest in creating a realistic background. Properly proportioned figures, use of light and shadow to create depth, and interest in nature were new. In their manuscripts, the Limbourg brothers melded the existing International Gothic style with new ideas of the Renaissance. With the exception of the red and gold background of tree branches, the figures and landscape, including a road leading up to the city and a river flowing by, appear to be three-dimensional. Peter, John, and James, the three figures with Christ, have fallen asleep. Peter, the oldest with the white beard, has a red sword, around which a snake has coiled. Next to Peter is the young John. Christ touches James’s head. In the background, behind the wattle fence, Christ prays to God to take away the cup. God presents Him with a cross, a symbol of what is to come. The snake slithers up the nearby hill toward the town.

The Limbourg brothers concentrate on various participants among the crowd in the “Betrayal by Judas.” The figures get full attention, while the background is a simple flat pattern of dark blue and gold to indicate the scene takes place at night. Jesus and Judas are at the center. Judas gives the betraying kiss. Halos are placed above both figures. A Roman soldier, in blue and yellow armor, grabs Christ’s robe. Another soldier has been pushed to the ground in front, and several helmeted soldiers stand in the background holding spears. One soldier holds a lantern just above Christ’s head. The Jewish official in pink, the same color as Judas’s cloak, holds a torch.

Peter, standing at the right of Christ and Judas, has cut off the ear of Malchus, a servant of the high priest. Christ reaches down with his right hand to heal Malchus’s ear. Christ says to Peter, “Live by the sword, die by the sword.” (Mathew 26:52) The blue dragon, at the border of the manuscript, spits red fire.

After his arrest, Christ was taken to the home of Caiaphas, the high priest of the Jewish Sanhedrin. In “Christ Before Caiaphas,” the pattern of the dark blue and gold night sky is repeated. However, the scene is placed indoors. Caiaphas sits on an elaborate, three-dimensional throne with a gold canopy above him. The artists have paid great attention to the throne. It has three steps, leafy carvings on the sides of the steps and the chair, and a row of arches beneath the gold canopy.

Caiaphas is depicted as an elderly man, holding an exceptionally large sword. Two figures, among the scribes and elders who have come to examine Christ, whisper their suspicions to Caiaphas. Christ is surrounded by soldiers holding flags and spears. On questioning, He will state that He is the expected Messiah, will be condemned for treason, and will be sent to the Roman governor. The blue dragon spits fire in the direction of Caiaphas.

“Christ Before Pilate” is the first of three scenes with Pilate. The second scene in the sequence is “Pilate Washing his Hands.” Both scenes take place in an elaborate interior setting. Pilate sits on a carved stone throne similar to the throne of Caiaphas. However, the artists have created additional levels: three columns supporting the gold canopy, the back of the throne and onlookers, and a roof and second-story addition. The basin into which the water is poured for Pilate to wash his hands of the condemnation of Christ is a mishap in perspective. It does not sit flat. The next scene will show Pilate offering to release Christ, but the crowd selects Barabas the thief instead.

“Carrying the Cross” is a depiction of the event as a parade. At the front, Jews blow trumpets and carry banners. Christ looks back at his mother who is accompanied by John, the young disciple. Others follow out the city gate to Calvary Hill. Judas has hung himself from a tree on a green hill in the background. Several events during the crucifixion are depicted next.

The Limbourg brothers created an unusual scene for their time in “The Death of Christ.” They included all the events recorded by Matthew 27:45, 51-54: “From noon until three in the afternoon darkness came over all the land.” (45) ”At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, the rocks split, and the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life. They came out of the tombs after Jesus’ resurrection and went into the holy city and appeared to many people. When the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified and exclaimed, ‘Surely he was the Son of God!’ “ (51-54) In the background, the unrepentant thief is blasted by fire, and the repentant thief is saved.

After the crucifixion, Christ’s body was taken to the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea, a wealthy Jew and follower of Christ. It was newly completed and unused. “Soldiers Asleep at the Tomb” contains the largest landscape attempted in this manuscript. The three soldiers who were sent to prevent the Christians from removing the body are asleep. Each has a weapon: a sword, a pike, and a shield. The shield, bearing a grotesque face, is prominently placed at the lower right. Unfortunately, the artists’ depiction of the carved stone tomb defies the rules of perspective. Instead of diminishing in size as the tomb recedes into space, it appears to become larger. Perhaps its location on a slight hill led to the mistake.

A rocky ledge separates the foreground from the background landscape. The green trees and barren Calvary hill work well, except for the three slightly over-sized crosses. The thieves remain hanging on their crosses. The center cross of Christ is empty. Behind the hill, the towers of Jerusalem stand against the blue sky.

“Resurrection” repeats the scene of the soldiers sleeping beside the tomb. The resurrected Christ emerges from the tomb, carrying a red banner attached to the staff of a gold cross. It is a symbol of His victory over death. Red is a reference to the blood He has shed. His chest is bloodied where the Roman soldier Longinus pierced His side to confirm death. An angel supports Christ as He rises from the tomb. The golden globe of heavenly light is placed above Christ in the clear blue sky.

Happy Passover and Happy Easter

