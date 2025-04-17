Kent County Chamber of Commerce Announces Appointment of Kelly Cuff Reed as Deputy Executive Director

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Cuff Reed as its new Deputy Executive Director.

A longtime resident of Kent County, Kelly brings a deep-rooted commitment to community engagement and a strong background in nonprofit leadership to her new role. Originally from outside of Philadelphia, Kelly has called Kent County home for the past 20 years, having lived in Galena, Georgetown, and Worton. She now resides in Chestertown with her fiancé, Bob Mathews, and sons, Declan and Hagen.

Kelly joins the Chamber following three successful years as the Assistant Executive Director of Main Street Chestertown, where she played an integral role in driving economic development, supporting small businesses, and enhancing downtown revitalization efforts. Her passion for community engagement, along with her deep understanding of Kent County’s unique character and opportunities, makes her an invaluable addition to the Chamber team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the Chamber in this important leadership role,” said Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “Her experience, energy, and commitment to community make her the perfect partner as we continue to strengthen our support for local businesses and promote economic vitality across Kent County.”

“I’m truly excited to step into this role with the Chamber,” said Kelly Cuff Reed. “I look forward to building on the momentum already underway and strengthening the incredible connections I’ve been fortunate to make across Kent County. It’s an honor to serve our business community in this new capacity.”

As Deputy Executive Director, Kelly will work closely with Chamber leadership to enhance member services, develop programming, and support strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the Chamber’s mission of promoting business growth and community prosperity.

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen, support and promote the economic vitality of our member businesses and the community of Kent County through positive connections, business growth, community engagement, and collaborative advocacy.