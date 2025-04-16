UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology welcomes three new Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed three new providers: Ian C. Davis, MD; David-Allen Lindsay, MD, and Emily Uphoff, MSN, CNL, RN, FNP-C. Dr. Davis, Dr. Lindsay and Uphoff join Jeffery Etherton, MD; S. Robert Hanna, Jr., MD; Robyn Lanasa, CRNP; Dipesh Ludhwani, MD; JoAnn Mullican, PA; Clare Ross, CRNP; Gabriel Sardi, MD; and Timothy Shanahan, DO, in the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207. UM Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) is an affiliate medical practice of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Davis, Dr. Lindsay and Emily to UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology,” said Dr. Shanahan, Medical Director, UM Shore Medical Group. “Our cardiology team is dedicated to meeting the increased needs of our community and bringing quality providers on board. This is a testament to the forward-thinking motivations and the progress of UM Shore Regional Health’s leadership to meet those needs.”

Dr. Davis earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed his cardiovascular medicine fellowship and internal medicine residency training at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore. He is board certified in internal medicine with the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Lindsay completed his fellowship in advanced cardiovascular imaging with New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York, and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick N.J. He finished his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Lindsay earned his Doctor of Medicine from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, and his Master of Science with a concentration in physiology and biophysics from SUNY Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry and molecular biology from Drew University in Madison, N.J., where he graduated with high honors, magna cum laude. He is board certified in internal medicine with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Uphoff most recently was a family nurse practitioner with Family Medicine Inpatient Services at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Cali. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Uphoff worked as a critical care nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and as a critical care intensive care unit nurse at University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin, Texas.

Uphoff earned her Family Nurse Practitioner post-master’s certificate from the University of California in San Francisco, California, her Master of Nursing in Clinical Nurse Leadership from University of Maryland, Baltimore in Baltimore and her Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from University of Maryland College Park in College Park, Maryland.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.