Two Lights for Tomorrow: One nation, two lights, three nights 

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area invites all to participate in “Two Lights for Tomorrow,” a nationwide initiative to illuminate every household, business, house of worship, public building, and municipal government office across Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot countiies with two lights starting the evening of April 18, 2025 and throughout the weekend.

The lights not only commemorate the well-known ride of Paul Revere and other Sons of Liberty as they signaled the approach of British troops with lanterns hung in Boston’s Old North Church, and the start of the Revolutionary War, but the lights are also symbols of a united future and a reminder of all Marylander’s aspirations for their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

One Nation! Two Lights! Three Nights

We encourage participation over three nights of April 18, 19, and 20, 2025, at as many locations as possible — historical societies, community centers, municipal and county administrative buildings, private residences, barns, and community entrances.

Share pictures of YOUR lights on social media and tag them with #TwoLightsForTomorrow

#MD250

#StoriesoftheChesapeake

Households can place two luminaries, candles, lanterns, camping lights or even flashlights in your windows or on your porch beginning the evening of April 18th, symbolizing the two lanterns hung in the church steeple.

Businesses displaying their two lights will help foster a sense of community, historical pride and support for special events in the coming year and beyond; consider singing this liitle light of mine, and

Government Offices illuminate their edifices with symbolic lighting on public buildings to show their support for educational and civic engagement. Join us as the Kent and Caroline Commissioners and the Talbot County Council read a proclamation commerating Two Lights For Tommorrow.

Two Lights for Tomorrow” are symbolic of American vigilance, preparedness, and the spirit of community that defines our nation. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who fought for our liberty and independence. By participating, you will join that national tapestry of remembrance and patriotism. Citizens are encouraged to reflect on what freedom means to each of us, consider their civic duty in today’s world, and learn more about the sacrifices. Spread the word so we can illuminate our communities with the lights of freedom which have endured for 250 years.