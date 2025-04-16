MENU

Sections

More

April 16, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes

Two Lights for Tomorrow: One nation, two lights, three nights 

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area invites all to participate in “Two Lights for  Tomorrow,” a nationwide initiative to illuminate every household, business, house of  worship, public building, and municipal government office across Caroline, Kent, Queen  Anne’s, and Talbot countiies with two lights starting the evening of April 18, 2025 and  throughout the weekend.  

The lights not only commemorate the well-known ride of Paul Revere and other Sons of  Liberty as they signaled the approach of British troops with lanterns hung in Boston’s Old  North Church, and the start of the Revolutionary War, but the lights are also symbols of a  united future and a reminder of all Marylander’s aspirations for their rights to life, liberty,  and the pursuit of happiness. 

One Nation! Two Lights! Three Nights 

We encourage participation over three nights of April 18, 19, and 20, 2025, at as many  locations as possible — historical societies, community centers, municipal and county  administrative buildings, private residences, barns, and community entrances.  

Share pictures of YOUR lights on social media and tag them with #TwoLightsForTomorrow  

#MD250  

#StoriesoftheChesapeake 

Households can place two luminaries, candles, lanterns, camping lights or even  flashlights in your windows or on your porch beginning the evening of April 18th,  symbolizing the two lanterns hung in the church steeple.

Businesses displaying their two lights will help foster a sense of community, historical  pride and support for special events in the coming year and beyond; consider singing this  liitle light of mine, and 

Government Offices illuminate their edifices with symbolic lighting on public buildings to  show their support for educational and civic engagement. Join us as the Kent and Caroline  Commissioners and the Talbot County Council read a proclamation commerating Two  Lights For Tommorrow. 

Two Lights for Tomorrow” are symbolic of American vigilance, preparedness, and the spirit of community that defines our nation. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who  fought for our liberty and independence. By participating, you will join that national  tapestry of remembrance and patriotism. Citizens are encouraged to reflect on what  freedom means to each of us, consider their civic duty in today’s world, and learn more  about the sacrifices. Spread the word so we can illuminate our communities with the lights  of freedom which have endured for 250 years. 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *