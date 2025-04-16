TCPS announces leadership changes for the 2025-2026 school year

The Talbot County Board of Education has approved leadership appointments for the 2025-2026 school year effective July 1, 2025.

Mrs. Catessa Cain has been promoted to Principal of Easton Elementary. Mrs. Cain earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from West Chester University and a Master of Arts in TESOL from Salisbury University. She holds Maryland Administrator II Certification, and has been an Assistant Principal at Easton Elementary since 2019.

Mr. Todd Stoker has been promoted to Principal of St. Michaels Middle High following the retirement of Mrs. Theresa Vener in June. Having served as Assistant Principal at Easton Middle since 2021, Mr. Stoker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Clemson University, and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

Dr. Lisa Devaric will transfer to Easton High School as Principal. Dr. Devaric served as Principal at Easton Elementary (Dobson) from 2015-2020, and Easton Elementary (Dobson and Moton) from 2020 to present. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Towson State University, a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Coppin State University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Ms. Sherry Spurry will transfer to the Talbot County Education Center as a Curriculum Supervisor in the office of Teaching and Learning. Ms. Spurry has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Salisbury University. She has been Principal at Easton High since 2020, having previously served as principal at Easton Elementary – Moton, and White Marsh Elementary.

Mr. Corey Devaric will become Principal of White Marsh Elementary, following Ms. Kim Seidel’s retirement at the end of the school year. Mr. Devaric holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from York College and a Master of Arts in School Leadership from Wilmington College, as well as Administrator II Certification. He has been Principal of Tilghman Elementary since 2022.

Mrs. Alison Strickland has been appointed Principal of Tilghman Elementary. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Studies and a Master of Arts in Teaching from St. Mary’s College. She later earned a Certificate in School Administration and Organizational Change from Towson University. The current Curriculum Supervisor for Fine Arts and Library/Media, she previously served as Assistant Principal at White Marsh Elementary and Easton Middle.

Mrs. Kristen Tilghman will join the Administrative Team at Easton High School as an Assistant Principal. Mrs. Tilghman earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics – Secondary Education from Salisbury University and a Masters of Education in School Leadership from Wilmington University. She has served as Maryland Blueprint Implementation Coordinator since 2022, and was Curriculum Supervisor for Gifted and Talented Programming and Grades 7-12 Mathematics.

Appointments are forthcoming for Assistant Principal positions at Easton Middle and Easton Elementary Schools.

“This is an exciting time for our District,” said Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ed.D. “These outstanding leaders will take the helm as we implement our new Strategic Plan for FY26 – FY2030. In the coming school year, we will Transform and Perform in Every Way to provide the best possible education for the children of Talbot County.”