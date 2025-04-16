Shore Legal Access promotes Geoffrey Cooke, Esq. to Litigation Director

Shore Legal Access, a legal aid nonprofit organization connecting limited-income households with free civil legal assistance on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, recently promoted Geoffrey Cooke, Esq. to Litigation Director. Cooke will oversee the organization’s’ Housing and Consumer Debt programs.

Cooke joined SLA’s staff in 2022, first as a staff attorney and then as its Supervising Attorney, after nearly ten years volunteering for the organization. During his time at SLA, Cooke has handled many challenging custody and family law cases and during the pandemic was an important part of SLA’s groundbreaking work to ensure that tenants facing eviction were provided access to legal representation, which has now expanded statewide as part of the Access to Counsel in Evictions program.

For his years providing legal assistance to people who otherwise could not afford an attorney, Cooke in 2024 was awarded SLA’s Outstanding Staff Award. He is known within the organization for his strong commitment to pro bono service and for the mentorship he provides SLA’s staff attorneys and the many attorneys who volunteer their services to the organization. Cooke ran his own law firm in Easton for nine years and had previously been an Assistant State’s Attorney in Talbot County.

“Geoffrey Cooke provides vital leadership and expertise to our growing housing and consumer debt work,” said Shore Legal Access’ Executive Director Meredith Girard, Esq. “His many years of courtroom experience and commitment to increasing access to the justice system have strengthened our services. We are delighted to have the opportunity to recognize his dedication and expertise. We look forward to his continued success.”

shorelegal.org Shore Legal Access connects individuals and families with volunteer attorneys to ensure justice is for all. Focus areas include criminal record expungement, economic stability, family law, housing, and life planning. For more information or to support Shore Legal Access, call 410-690-8128 or visit

—