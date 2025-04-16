Partnerships make a difference in mental health for area veterans and their families

More than one in four people on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are part of the military community – either active military, guard reservists, veterans, or family members of the military. To help serve the needs of this significant population, For All Seasons has gotten a second matching grant from the Sheila E. Hixson Behavioral Health Services Matching Grant Program to address the high instances of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, and sexual assault-related trauma among local service members, veterans, and their families.

“We are thrilled to be involved with this partnership with the Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA) at the Center for the Military and Veteran Family in Stevensville. We are working together to get veterans and their families the support they need. Our Open Access™ program eliminates a waitlist and allows individuals and families to begin mental health services in a timely way. Individuals can select a time window and a location, complete their intake, and meet with a therapist on the same day. It’s the first mental health delivery model of its kind on the Eastern Shore, and is helping area veterans in their time of need,” comments Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons.

The grant will help address insufficient immediate access to mental health services and cultural competency barriers that currently exist. Those being served include active-duty service members from any branch of service, veterans from any branch of service, military spouses (both active duty and veterans from any branch of service), and military children and stepchildren (both active duty and veterans from any branch of service.

The agency’s Open Access™ program and financial assistance fund have been enabling veterans to get same-day appointments and to pay nothing out of pocket for the services they receive. Eric Johnson, Executive Director, of Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA) at the Center for the Military and Veteran Family in Stevensville, has been working with For All Seasons and shares that there have been noticeable changes since the program was implemented a year ago.

“Many people on the Eastern Shore, not just veterans, but from any walk of life, feel like it is a resource desert here when compared with the western shore. So anything we do is going to help this, this community, and the broader community,” Johnson comments.

He points out that the work between VAMSA and For All Seasons has been focused on building credibility for veterans who need to utilize the services, which has been crucial in removing barriers to them seeking treatment. He shares the slogan, “You must know me to treat me,” as an example of the importance of clinicians understanding military culture.

“For All Seasons sought input from the very community that they sought to reach. I don’t think you can put a price tag on that. They allowed us to help shape the messaging to veterans in a way that drew the veteran community to participate. That says a lot about For All Seasons’ genuine commitment to helping this population,” he adds.

For All Seasons also draws on its Trauma Certified Therapists to deliver services to veterans. Last year, For All Seasons Center for Learning, trained 100% of its team in cultural competency around service members, veterans, and their families. The “Trained Military Assistance Provider (TMAP)” training curriculum covered topics such as healthcare providers, helping children of veterans, and crisis response and suicide among military members and veterans.

One of the most significant statistics Johnson shares is the number of suicide preventions since the program started one year ago. To date, there have been 28 veteran suicide saves of veterans who self-identify or are identified as suicidal by VAMSA staff.

Regarding the current needs for veterans on the Shore, Johnson shares, “I think the enduring challenges are the urgent ones. These involve veterans who have survivor guilt which affects their ability to seek and accept care. It’s not something that can easily be fixed, but it starts with an agency’s outward commitment like what For All Seasons has done with its messaging to veterans.”

“The emerging dynamics would be that many folks are losing their jobs right now as often veterans go into civil service or work with a government contractor. Those areas are vulnerable right now to job loss and the stress that comes with that can be a trigger. This is a population who is already struggling, potentially with PTSD, stress, anxiety, or depression, as well as physical issues, so this could create a greater need for treatment,” he adds.

Lei Ellingson, Deputy Director, of the Veterans and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA), shares that many of these veterans have families, and depending on when they served in the military may affect how they approach getting mental health services.

According to Johnson, there can also be waiting periods and interruptions with some other mental health providers. He adds, “We don’t see that at all with For All Seasons. They are our go-to provider for mental health emergencies, particularly helping to serve our suicidal veterans.”

VAMSA sees anywhere between 45 and 60 veterans per month either in person or by phone in Stevensville. Through the new Hixon grant, VAMSA and For All Seasons hope to launch partner-embedded mental health consultations at VAMSA to provide rapid triage and “hot” handoffs for service members, veterans, and their families to For All Seasons’ Open Access™ services. For All Seasons is also working in the coming months to launch intensive alternative therapy retreats for veterans in partnership with Patriot Point in Dorchester County.

For further information, visit www.ForAllSeasonsInc.org/SMVF.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.