Oxford Fine Arts 2025 roster and judge announced

This will be the 41st year for the Oxford Fine Arts Show to be held May 16 – 18 at the Oxford Community Center. The event consistently attracts art enthusiasts due to the quality of the exhibitors. The show is always fresh based on the fact that there is a new juror every year. This year famed Plein Air Easton artist, Sara Linda Poly was the juror. Sara Linda Poly was the featured artist of the International Artist Magazine, and is frequently selected to participate in the world class Easton Plein Air Festival. Sara Linda Polly selected a roster of fine artists in different mediums for the show this year. Join us in welcoming the following artists:

Sandy Alanko, Eric Asche, Irene Aspell, Joel Boches, Carole Böggemann-Peirson, Thomas Burden, Naomi Clark-Turner, Sharon Dennis, Lois Engberg, Nancy Fine, Donna Finley, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Debra Howard, Susan Schauer John, Kathy Kopec, Pat Lang, Kate Leibrand, Linda Luke, Mary Ellen Mabe, Jeanne Mays, Carol McClees, Laura McGowan, Kimberly Nesci, Betty Papson, David Pellegrini, Steve Rogers, Kenneth Rose, Sharon Stockley, Stephen Walker, Heidi Wetzel, Keith Whitelock, Barbara Zuehlke with Karen Merkin from Rockville, Maryland as the featured artist this year featuring her painting entitled “Yellow Mooring”.

The Preview Party on Friday May 16th is the best time to see the full gallery and have time to peruse the full exhibition prior to the public over the weekend. It provides attendees the chance to “Meet the Artists”, view the original artwork and buy art! This has always been a fun evening where attendees get to mingle with the artists and enjoy cocktails as well as partake of delicious hors d’oeuvres while getting first looks at the collection.

During the Preview Party awards are given out. Thank you to our art sponsors for providing award winning money for the artists. This year the Awards are:

Judge’s Choice sponsored by Anne Marie and Jay Borneman

Artists Choice sponsored by Elspeth and Dr. William “Bill” Ritchie

Oxford Business Association’s “Best representation of Village Life”

Oxford Library’s “Best use of Color”

Cutts and Case’s “Best Maritime”

The 2025 judge for the awards is Charlotte Potter Kasic. Charlotte is the current Director of the Academy Art Museum in Easton. She received her MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design and her BFA from Alfred University. She was the previous director of the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk Virginia, Barry Art Museum and Old Dominion University. She is an artist herself in glass. She performs moving art shows as well as glass art sculpture and installations. Her creativity and passion will add a dynamic touch to the award ceremony this year.

The schedule of events for the weekend begins with the Friday night Preview Party. On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit is open to the public 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The raffle of beautiful artwork donated by the artists happens at the end of the show with a toast of bubbly for the occasion. Once again there are lunch items for purchase on both days with the famous strawberry shortcake too!

The juried exhibit and sale has supported the Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the 1980’s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events. For more information, and to secure your tickets, visit oxfordcc.org.