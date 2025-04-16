Heron Pickleball Tournament raises $13,000 for Gunston athletics

The Gunston School’s Heron Pickleball Tournament was held on Sunday, April 13 on the school’s tennis courts, raising just over $13,000 for the athletics program. Originally scheduled for April 12th, the tournament was moved to the following day due to inclement weather. However, despite a cold and windy start to the day, it eventually warmed up and the sun came out for the players who braved the elements to support the students of Gunston.

“We’re very grateful for the flexibility of the players who attended,” said Events & Alumni Coordinator Delaney Dunnigan. “We made it work! A special shout out to the members of the Crabby Pickleball Club on Kent Island, who made a strong showing.”

The proceeds raised from the event will be used to purchase new equipment and uniforms for Gunston’s 21 interscholastic teams (including a competitive Pickleball team, new this year!) that comprise Heron Athletics. The event kicked off with long-time faculty member Mr. Ben Dize flipping his famous homemade fluffy pancakes. A total of 60 players, alongside 10 staff, parent, and student volunteers, participated in the tournament, which featured double elimination brackets, with many more fans and spectators on the sidelines to show their support.

“Athletics play a vital role in Gunston’s educational philosophy,” said Head of School John Lewis. “Over the last ten years, our athletic programs have expanded significantly in both size and competitiveness. Looking ahead, we see tremendous potential, and continued financial support for our student-athletes and coaches is essential to maintaining this momentum. We deeply appreciate everyone who sponsored and took part in supporting these efforts.”

The event had 18 sponsors. This year’s Heron Heroes include Waterfront Sponsor Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25), Middleton Sponsors Horace K. Wood, DMD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (Leigh & Dr. Horace Wood, P’24’27), Joyce & Associates, LLC (Christine & Kevin Joyce, P’26), and Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27). Everdell Sponsors McCallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27), Paul Ewing’s Contractor Supply (Pam & Charlie Andrews, P’26), and “Friends of Gunston.” Corsica Sponsors include PepUp (The McMahan Family, P’27’28), Ebb Tide Tent & Party Rentals and The Dreeke Family, P’28. Green & White Team Sponsors include Wye Mills Mechanical, LLC, ShoreGate Partners (Chesley & Justin Nonemaker, P’27’29) Dr. Laurie & John Lewis, P’29 and the Shifrin Family, P’21’21. This year’s Pickleball sponsors include Paddle sponsors David A. Bramble Inc. (The Owings Family, P’29), Dogwood Acres (The Reichardt Family, P’21), Wye Gardens (Will Gordon, P’28’29) and the Crabby Pickleball Club.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.