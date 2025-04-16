CAIC hosts Producers Unveiled 2025, Alpacas, Agriculture, and Outstanding Dreams

CAIC is thrilled to announce our third annual “Producers Unveiled” event with Producers Unveiled 2025, Alpacas, Agriculture, and Outstanding Dreams. Celebrating the achievements of local farmers and producers in the Delmarva region. The event will take place on June 4th, 2025, at Outstanding Dreams Alpaca Farm, located at 24480 Pinetown Rd, Preston, MD 21655.

“Producers Unveiled” will feature presentations from participants in CAIC’s Value-added Producers Program and Producer’s Growth Program alumni, highlighting their remarkable journeys and innovative approaches to value-added agriculture. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights into the future of agriculture, and discover a variety of local products in a vibrant farmers market-style showcase.

This event promises to be a dynamic day of inspiration and community connection, offering valuable networking opportunities for farmers, industry professionals, and local business owners. Sponsorship opportunities are available, allowing businesses to showcase their commitment to supporting local agriculture while reaching a targeted audience of key stakeholders.

Event Details: